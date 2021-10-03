Andressa Urach and Thiago Lopes reconcile: ‘We decided to fight’

Recently, Andressa Urach and Thiago Lopes they did a nice “washing of dirty clothes” on social networks. The model even announced the separation, saying that her husband betrayed and humiliated her.

Thiago countered saying that the model came to prostitute herself while pregnant. He even appeared with the police to take the blonde out of a nightclub in Porto Alegre.

This Saturday, October 2nd, the story gained another chapter and, this time, a happy one. In his Instagram account, Thiago stated that he famously are at peace.

“And so we are: at peace. And the end of it all displeased a lot of people. I will not allow my child to be born without a father and mother present. They can take the ‘ex’ when they refer to me,” he wrote.

See+: Andressa Urach is accused of aborting a baby and says her husband wants to hospitalize her

Andressa also stated that they decided to reconcile for the sake of the couple’s first child on the way: “For Leon’s sake, we decided to fight for our family,” he said.

See+: Andressa Urach poses half-naked and goes back to using ‘war name’

THIAGO LOPES DENIES MARKETING PLAY

There were some speculations on the web claiming that the whole controversy was just a marketing ploy for the two to appear in the media. But Thiago Lopes immediately made a point of denying the rumor.

“I don’t submit to any kind of marketing ploy. I’m not an attraction to anyone giving interviews to TV shows and blogs. Please cancel me,” he wrote.

MAIN NEWS:

‘Who is it?’ Lary Bottino enters The Farm and confuses pedestrians

Boninho remembers Ana Furtado’s cancer: ‘Nobody waits’

Carla Diaz gets annoyed with her co-star and vents: ‘Joking has a limit’

Dynho shares a bed with Sthe and Mileide in A Fazenda and causes a stir on the web: ‘Betrayed?’

Fake News links Anahí’s name to FBI investigation