Andressa Urach posted family photo: ‘Love always wins’

(Updated at 3:22 pm)

Recently, Andressa Urach exchanged several barbs with her husband Thiago Lopes on social networks, but apparently things are getting back to normal.

This Sunday, October 3rd, the model shared without her Instagram account a photo in which she appears alongside her husband, son Arthur, the result of a previous relationship, and daughter-in-law Brenda Medeiros.

“The past is a place of reference and not of permanence! Life is made up of choices, we made mistakes, we got it right, but the important thing is to continue living in the best possible way and with the people we love! Do we fight? Yes. Which family doesn’t fight? Which marriage doesn’t go through crises? But love always wins through forgiveness. Thank you love for fighting for our family, I love you. With my beautiful son and my beloved daughter-in-law,” she wrote.

Andressa and Thiago are waiting for Leon, the couple’s first child.

See+: New Chapter: Andressa Urach’s Ex Says She’s ‘At Home With Her Family’

THIAGO ASSUMES SOCIAL NETWORKS IN URACH AND SEND A MESSAGE

Moments later, Thiago Lopes said that he took control of Andressa Urach’s Instagram and announced that he had blocked whoever advised the model to “follow the worst path.”

“All the people who advised Andressa to take the worst path are already properly blocked,” he wrote in a Story posted on Urach’s profile.

Reproduction/Instagram @anddressaurach

RECONCILIATION

Recently, Andressa Urach and Thiago Lopes did a nice “washing of dirty clothes” on social media. The model even announced the separation, saying that her husband betrayed and humiliated her.

Thiago countered saying that the model came to prostitute herself while pregnant. He even appeared with the police to take the blonde out of a nightclub in Porto Alegre.

On Saturday, October 2nd, the story gained another chapter and, this time, a happy one. In his Instagram account, Thiago stated that he famously are at peace.

“And so we are: at peace. And the end of it all displeased a lot of people. I will not allow my child to be born without a father and mother present. They can take the ‘ex’ when they refer to me,” he wrote.

See+: Andressa Urach is accused of aborting a baby and says her husband wants to hospitalize her

Andressa also stated that they decided to reconcile for the sake of the couple’s first child on the way: “For Leon’s sake, we decided to fight for our family,” he said.

MAIN NEWS:

Committed! Luan Santana reveals dating and displays ring

Tico Santa Cruz questions Lula and generates buzz on the web

Fátima Bernardes exhibits training before surgery

Actor and comedian Caike Luna dies after fighting cancer

Farm 13: Rico enters shower with microphone and generates punishment