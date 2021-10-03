Andressa Urach remarries: ‘For the sake of our son’

Casal announced termination just over a week ago and starred in a series of controversial episodes

Reproduction/Instagram/@anddressaurachoficial Andressa and Thiago got married civilly in April 2021



Just over a week after announcing the end of her marriage to bailiff Thiago Lopes, Andressa Urach reported this Saturday, 2, that the couple rejoined for the sake of their son Leon — she is two months pregnant. “Dwe decided to fight for our family”, wrote the model. Thiago also spoke on social media, where he posted an old photo with his wife and said: “And so we are: at peace. And the end of it all displeased a lot of people. I will not allow my child to be born without a father and mother present. They can take the ‘ex’ when they refer to me.”

On the 29th, the ex-Fazenda, who is already the mother of Arthur, 16 years old, exposed an exchange of messages with her ex-husband in which she stated that she was betrayed and hinted that she was back in prostitution. In the early hours of this Friday, the couple staged another controversy when Thiago went with the police to the nightclub where Andressa was going to perform, in Porto Alegre. At night, however, former Miss Bumbum posted a story on Instagram stating that Thiago had “repented” for having left her pregnant. “He said he’s going to take care of me and the baby. Thank you for everyone’s concern”, wrote the model.