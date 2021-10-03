‘Annoying neighbor’? Crespo is spotted in Abel Ferreira’s condominium

The interview with coach Abel Ferreira, from Palmeiras, after qualifying for the Libertadores final, is still a subject. “Globo Esporte” aired an article today to try to find out who is the “annoying neighbor” mentioned by the Portuguese after the 1-1 draw against Atlético-MG, but one situation caught attention: coach Hernán Crespo, from São Paulo , was spotted in the same condominium.

The Argentine coach was seen at the entrance of the building during the recording of Globo, but, according to the report shown by the station, he guaranteed not to be the so-called “annoying neighbor”.

The scene soon reverberated on social media. Several fans showed surprise and enjoyed the situation.

All kidding aside, the situation has already been cleared up. According to people close to Abel Ferreira consulted by the report of UOL Sport, the coach used the personification of a neighbor as a way to vent xenophobia and the criticism he has received from fans and the press during this period in which he lives in Brazil, but mainly from commentators and analysts in the national press.

O UOL also spoke with residents of the condominium located in the west side of the city of São Paulo. According to technician Abel Ferreira’s neighbors, the condominium has no records of confusion or recent discussions. They also said that the coach from Palmeira is known for being more restrained, introspective and doesn’t usually smile much.

See reactions on social media:

the curly one was found in the abel condominium… UNFORTUNATELY I FAKED — thay (@pfvrsczotka) October 2, 2021

laughing a lot with the plot twist that curly and abel live in msm condominiokkkkk — leh (@whiplaxh) October 2, 2021

The story of Abel’s neighbor and Crespo’s apparition is very funny kkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkk — Gabriel Quintanilha?? (Note!) (@gabriel_anotaai) October 2, 2021

curly i believe in your innocence, but if u really are abel’s annoying neighbor i’ll love you even more KKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKK — #ClosedComCrespo ?? (@cmmary_) October 2, 2021