ANS Opens Inquiry to Investigate Prevent Senior’s Actions in the Pandemic | Health

Disclosure Prevent Senior will be investigated by ANS and Anvisa

The National Agency for Supplementary Health (ANS) opened two processes to investigate the accusations against Prevent Senior, the target of complaints in the CPI of Covid in the Senate. In a statement, ANS states that it has already carried out investigations in loco and by telephone, and that it held a meeting with company representatives. The agency also reports that it sent letters to doctors and former Prevent physicians.

According to the statement, the investigation processes were opened on the 8th and 20th of September. The ANS is responsible for regulating supplementary health in the country. Covid’s Senate CPI determines whether Prevent Senior concealed the death of coronavirus patients who participated in a study to analyze the effectiveness of hydroxychloroquine against Covid-19. The drug is proven to be ineffective against the disease.

According to ANS, the agency’s expectation is to give “quick return to society within its attributions”. In the statement, the agency emphasizes that “as soon as the allegations of interference by the operator in the work of doctors and the operator’s failure to communicate about the use of medications were disclosed, the ANS instituted investigation processes”.

The note also emphasizes that Prevent Senior has an obligation to maintain quality assistance to its 540,000 beneficiaries.

In testimony to the CPI last Thursday, lawyer Bruna Morato, who represents doctors who provided services to Prevent Senior, said that the company had a “pact” with the federal government to validate the treatment with the so-called “Kit Covid”.

Morato also stated that the company guided the reduction of oxygen provided to hospitalized patients.

“These patients, according to information from doctors, progressed to death in the ICU itself, so you had a release of beds. The expression I heard used many times is: death is also high,” stated Bruna Morato.