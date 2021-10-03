Anti-vaccination Swiss Guards Abandon Pope’s Security

Three members of the Swiss Guard who had sworn to faithfully serve Pope Francis resigned their service at the Vatican to evade mandatory Covid-19 vaccinations.

All of them had offered their own lives, if necessary, to protect the pontiff’s, but they didn’t foresee the need to immunize themselves against the new coronavirus.







Swiss Guard takes care of the security of the popes Photo: ANSA / Ansa – Brazil

The information was revealed by the Swiss newspaper Tribune de Genève and confirmed by the papal guard’s spokesman, Urs Breitenmoser. On Oct. 1, a regulation came into effect in the Vatican that requires the presentation of an anti-Covid certificate by all city-state officials.

This health passport can also be obtained by people with a negative test for the new coronavirus, but in the specific case of the Swiss Guard, which has close contact with the Pope and his guests, the Vatican preferred to impose mandatory vaccination, as tests do not detect recent infections .

In all, six members of the Swiss Guard had not been immunized against Covid, with three leaving the service, while another three agreed to be vaccinated, but will remain on leave until the conclusion of the two-dose cycle.

“It’s a measure that fits that of other armed bodies in the world,” Breitenmoser told the Tribune de Genève. Francisco has been vaccinated with the Biotech/Pfizer immunizer since early February, when he took his second dose.