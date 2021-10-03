Antonia Fontenelle is convicted of libel against Felipe Neto

Antonia Fontenelle was convicted of the crime of libel against Felipe Neto. Therefore, he will have to pay R$ 63,000 to a penitentiary fund.

The conviction refers to a July 2020 Instagram post. At the time, the presenter called YouTuber “scoundrel” and “internet cancer”.

The sentence is the 9th Special Criminal Court, Barra da Tijuca. In addition to the fine, Antonia must also bear the costs of the process.

The suit also called for the presenter’s conviction for defamation — a charge on which she was acquitted.

On Instagram, Felipe Neto celebrated the decision.

“Big day. I told you they would go down one by one. This is the first criminal conviction in the cases we filed against this old pocketnarista. The things she said, the associations of my image with pedophilia and drug use, the offenses , are unforgivable. We decided to give her the chance to prove what she said in court, but in the first case she couldn’t. Now let’s wait for the others,” he wrote.

To UOL, Antonia Fontenelle said she will appeal the decision.

Last month, she was indicted for the crime of prejudice and racism after she commented on DJ Ivis, who was arrested for assaulting his ex-wife, Pamella Holanda. The youtuber and presenter used expressions such as “that paraíba” and “paraibada”, a prejudiced conduct according to research.