Antonia Fontenelle will have to indemnify Felipe Neto in astronomical value

Antonia Fontenele was ordered to indemnify Felipe Neto at R$63,000 for injury. The influencer responds to a lawsuit filed by YouTuber after calling it "internet cancer" and "scoundrel" in a post on social media.

The 9th Special Criminal Court, in Barra da Tijuca, in Rio de Janeiro, defined the compensation for the influencer. In the same case, she was charged with defamation but was acquitted.

In addition to the indemnity, the presenter must bear the costs of the cause. The information was anticipated by the Metrópoles portal this Saturday (2).

On Twitter, Felipe celebrated the victory and even reinforced that Fonetenelle’s statements about him “are unforgivable”

“BIG DAY. It is the 1st criminal conviction in the processes that we have filed against this lady pocketner. The things she said, associations of my image with pedophilia and drug use, are unforgivable. We gave her a chance to prove it in court, but she couldn’t. Now let’s go to the others”, wrote the youtuber. In addition to the insult, Neto asked that Antonia be convicted of defamation, which did not happen. At that point, she was acquitted.

BARBERS WITH FOTENELLE

Apparently, the fight between Antonia Fontenelle and Felipe Neto is far from over. The presenter of Na Lata spoke about the lawsuit that has been suffering from the YouTuber brothers.

“People have to be bothered by their own attitudes, because that’s their problem with them. It is a problem for people who live to pretend and who live to harm others. It doesn’t affect me. I deal with the truth. The rest, I can’t do anything. I do my part and my part is dealing with the truth”, explained the blonde, to the R7 website.

Little Salvatore’s mother made new revelations about the digital influencer’s actions.

“Felipe Neto’s plan is to massacre those who are against him. That was always the plan and he has people on his side. I want to show the truth and I do it through my lawyers”, she highlighted.

Fontenelle stressed that it is time to put a stop to Felipe Neto’s content.

“He tried to give me a coup in 2015. And I say that and people don’t pay attention to why Antonia is rebelling against Felipe Neto. It’s because it gave, enough! It gave me! It’s 2020 and I’ve seen Felipe do terrible things ever since. Someone has to have the courage to face him”, he described.

FELIPE NETO SEND A MESSAGE

Another chapter in the fight between Felipe Neto and Antônia Fontenelle. Together with his brother, Luccas Neto, they are suing the Na Lata presenter, after alleging that the content shared by her is manipulated, as it is a fake news linking the names of youtubers with pedophilia.

Fábia Oliveira, from Jornal O Dia, informed through her column that the Court has given the blonde a 24-hour deadline to delete publications she has made about the brothers.

Also as reported by the journalist, an urgent injunction was issued by judge Marcelo Nobre de Almeida, accepting the young people’s request, and if Antônia does not comply with the order, she will be fined R$5,000.

Felipe celebrated this victory, with a print of the article on the subject, on his social network.

“We will conquer the lies with the truth. Deleting the posts is just the first step, now the processes will run in civil and criminal courts. All those who associate my image, or my brother’s, with the crime of pedophilia, will have the chance to prove it in court. We will no longer be silent in the face of these attacks. Thank you so much to everyone who is helping to spread the truth, we are going to win!” he said.