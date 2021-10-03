Apple releases iOS 15.0.1 and fixes first update bugs

After hearing the reports from users, Apple began sending the first bug fixes for iOS 15. This Friday (1st), the company released iOS 15.0.1, a version that should fix an unlocking issue among cell phones and the Apple Watch. The update for iPad (iPadOS 15.0.1) has also been released.

The problem in question affected users of the new iPhone 13 and Apple Watch. Since the release of the update last week, reports pointed out that unlocking the cell by the watch, facilitated by the use of face masks, was not working properly.

Apple fixes first user-reported issues on iOS 15.

In addition to the unlock fix, Apple also claims to have fixed a bug that mistakenly reported that the device’s storage was full. Another fix targets Fitness+ service subscribers and Apple Watch users, and cites a bug that could unexpectedly initiate a workout on the watch.

Now available for download

The update can now be downloaded by users of Apple devices. Just go to Settings, tap “General” and then “Software Update”.

iOS 15 still has other user-reported bugs that can be fixed in future updates. In some cases, the screen of iPhone 13 and older models may have touch response issues. Others also cite pairing issues with Bluetooth devices, high battery drain, and unexpected app termination.