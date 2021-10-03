Appreciation of used cars will make IPVA more expensive in 2022

Drivers’ headaches for the recent skyrocketing fuel prices should increase with the arrival of a more robust Motor Vehicle Property Tax (IPVA) in the first months of 2022.

The perception considers the 12.5% ​​appreciation of used cars in the 12 months ended in August, according to data from the Broad National Consumer Price Index (IPCA). The movement, driven by the lack of inputs for the production of 0 km cars, tends to reflect directly on the owners’ pockets.

In the State of São Paulo, the IPVA rate is equivalent to 4% of the market value of vehicles powered by gasoline and biofuels (flex). On the other hand, car owners fueled exclusively with alcohol, electricity or gas, even when combined, have a 3% rate.

The Secretariat of Finance and Planning of the State of São Paulo states that it is not yet possible to determine that there will be an increase in the 2022 IPVA. “The table of commercial values ​​should be completed in November and published in December 2021. Therefore, there is no information about high or low values ​​of vehicles”, says the folder.

Based on data from the Fipe table, a reference in the automotive sector, but which is not used in the calculations of the São Paulo government, a Chevrolet Onix Joy 1.0 8V Flex model car manufactured in 2019, the best seller in recent years, was 34.4 % more expensive in the last 12 months, from R$36,231 to R$48,692.

According to the São Paulo price list used to calculate IPVA 2021, the same vehicle cost R$ 39,838 at the end of last year, which resulted in a tax in the amount of 1,593.52 for the owners of the model.

If the valuation of the government follows the one verified by Fipe for the Onix, the vehicle will have a commercial price of R$ 53,538, which will result in a tax of R$ 2,141.53, a price almost R$ 550 higher.





Any increase in the average values ​​of the IPVA to be paid by drivers will interrupt the sequence of periods in which the tax falls. Last year alone, tax payments dropped 6.8%, according to calculations by the Secretariat of Finance.