Approaches in Via Verde result in drug seizures

Military police officers made several approaches during Saturday (2), in the Via Verde park in Jaraguá do Sul, which resulted in drug seizures.

One of the approaches was to a group of 25 young people, at around 4:40 pm, the military police seized marijuana from a 19-year-old man. The young people were in a field near the playground.

The drug was seized and the young man signed a Detailed Term.

In two other approaches, with a man found marijuana, he said it was for personal use. The drug was seized and he signed a Detailed Term.

Around 11:15 am, people denounced the use of drugs and in the police approach, a 16-year-old woman was found with a lot of marijuana.

According to the PM report, the teenager had a volume around her waist, she was asked to remove it, noting that it was marijuana.

She was apprehended and taken to the police station.

