Argentina Approves Sinopharm Vaccine for Children 3 to 11 Years Old | Vaccines

The Argentine government announced the approval of the use of Sinopharm vaccine, of Chinese origin, to immunize children aged 3 to 11 against Covid-19, the only age group that has not yet started the immunization process in the South American country.

“It’s a big step in our vaccination campaign and it adds to the escalation of teen vaccinations that we’re planning for October,” Health Minister Carla Vizzotti said at a joint press conference with her Education colleague, Jaime Perczyk.

About 5.5 to 6 million children between 3 and 11 years old are able to be vaccinated, for which Argentina already has a stock of almost 10 million doses of Sinopharm and foresees the arrival of 2.75 million for the next week.

Sinopharm’s immunizer is given in two doses, 28 days apart.

“Argentina will end 2021 with all its population over the age of 3 covered” against the coronavirus, promised the minister.

Vizzotti explained that for this approval they relied on the results of phase 1 and 2 clinical trials carried out in children in China and the United Arab Emirates, as well as the experience in Chile, where another vaccine “with an equal platform” is applied in this age group.

Argentina recently began immunizing five million teenagers between the ages of 12 and 17 with Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. In total, until this Friday, about 22.4 million people completed the vaccination schedule (49.7% of the total population), and another 7.4 million received the first dose.

The government intends to take advantage of the covid-19 campaign to complete the mandatory vaccination plan for school-age children, which in many cases has been interrupted since March 2020 amidst confinement by the pandemic.

“These vaccines can be administered together, it will be a great opportunity to recover the vaccination plans”, said Vizzotti.

For several weeks, Argentina has registered a substantial drop in infections and daily deaths by covid-19, numbers that this Friday were 1,564 new cases and 48 deaths, which led to a strong reopening of activities.

Argentina, with 45 million inhabitants, has registered 5.5 million infections in total and just over 115,000 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.