Argentina to immunize children aged 3 to 11 with Chinese vaccine against Covid-19

EFE/EPA/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK



THE Argentina will start the immunization of kids in 3 to 11 years Against the Covid-19. The announcement was made this Friday, 1st, by the Minister of Health, Carla Vizzotti. According to her, the vaccine used will be the Chinese Synopharm, which received approval from the country’s regulatory agency for emergency use in the pediatric population. The estimate is that of 5.5 million The 6 million children immunized in a two-dose schedule. “The news is that Argentina will end the year 2021 with all its population over three years old covered and protected”, declared the minister at a press conference. At the event, Carla Vizzotti stated that the Sinopharm compound “is one of the vaccines safer”. “What Anmat has analyzed is precisely that all the immunogenicity and safety data are encouraging and positive and support the use of the vaccine,” he argued. Apart from Argentina, the immunizing agent is also being used in China, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

*With EFE