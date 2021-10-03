Arthur Cabral’s father confesses “a thousand heart” with his son’s first call-up for the main selection | soccer

Even away from home, Arthur Cabral guaranteed the family’s happiness this weekend. That’s because his first call-up for the main Brazilian team was widely celebrated by his father, Hélio Cabral, who recognized the greatness of yet another feat achieved in his son’s career. On a high since he started wearing the shirt of Basel, Switzerland, the striker, who is 23 years old, will defend Brazil against Venezuela, Colombia and Uruguay, scheduled for the 7th, 10th and 14th of October, respectively, in the qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup.

Tite summons Arthur Cabral, ex-Ceará and Palmeiras, to replace Matheus Cunha in the Seleção

Tite’s call for the striker, who is from Campina Grande, Paraíba, to defend the Seleção, came late this Friday afternoon. And it only happened because Matheus Cunha, his fellow countryman, has an injury to the adductor thigh muscle, will not recover in time to be available for the games and had to be vetoed.

Hélio Cabral, Arthur’s father, is an assistant coach at Campinense, who competes in the D Series of the Brazilian Nationals. Serving suspension for expulsion in the first game of the round of 16 of the competition, he gave an interview to CBN Esporte Clube program, from Paraíba, and did well in the role of an owl father, telling of the immense joy in seeing the striker called up and extolling the great achievements of the player in European football.

— The heart is racing. Very happy, very proud. It was a lot of work, a lot of dedication and a lot of perseverance. It just capped what he went through this past season. He’s very happy, he’s very happy, because that’s what we’ve been waiting for. And it happened. Now just wait and hope he plays good games – he said.

There is no lack of reason for Hélio to overflow with pride in his son. In addition to being a father and friend, he was also a great supporter for Arthur to become the high level athlete who has been showing on the world’s lawns. From under-7, still in futsal, to under-13, then in the transition to field football, also engaging with the opportunities that the athlete had until arriving in Ceará and becoming “King Arthur”, the stories kept in memory are many.

Now with the opportunity to represent the main team in the qualifiers, Hélio credits Tite’s option for Arthur because of the positive performance he has been showing at Basel for three seasons. This year, for example, he has 20 goals and two assists in 16 matches played by the Swiss team. This number even represents the number of goals scored in the 2020/21 season, when he became the Brazilian top scorer in European football, but with 20 games less than in the last European round.

— Despite never having lived in Europe, he adapted very well and managed to play good games. In this 2021/2022 season he has been doing very well, he has done what he knows best, which are goals. Let’s hope now that Tite can also remember him in the next calls – commented Hélio.

