At 39, Paolla Oliveira talks about the desire to be a mother

Those who follow Paolla Oliveira’s social networks realize that the climate of love has not ended, as the actress always posts photos and videos with her beloved, singer Diogo Nogueira.

And, with so much love in the air, fans of the Globo actress want to know when will be the wedding and the birth of the heirs. So, she preferred to calm the fans down and reveal that she doesn’t feel like having children right now, so she froze her eggs.

“There is pressure, there has always been. You have a life course that has to follow that of home, family and property. I come from a family where it was welcome to marry with a bouquet of orange blossoms and children and all that. This thing with the eggs came as freedom”, said Paolla while participating in an interview on the YouTube channel Seja Seu.

For the 39-year-old actress, the decision of when to have children is liberating and should reach more women across Brazil. “My wish is for more women to have the opportunity and to have that as an option. I don’t want to have kids right now. That’s what made me freeze my eggs. I had the option of freezing as an option of freedom and as an option that things can change for me in a little while”.

During the interview, Paolla Oliveira also spoke about how she handles the demands of fans, since she is a public person. “I’m a figure that has a lot of people building things and creating expectations about me. We have to always be deconstructing and breaking down barriers”.

Together since the beginning of this year, the relationship between Paolla and Diogo Nogueira stirred up social networks, which immediately gave a match in the idea. During a parcipaon in the program Encontro com Fátima Bernardes, on Globo, singer Diogo Nogueira gave details about the beginning of the novel.

“We had already crossed paths here on Rede Globo, it was at Faustão, we were the jury of a painting. I crossed two or three times. But the day it really happened, I got a call from Mumuzinho, he was super happy saying he had to introduce someone and he said who he was. It’s not possible, is it true, I thought it was a joke. We were talking to each other until the day we met and such, dinner, I made a little plate with pasta and shrimp, neighbor”.