Atlético-GO wins Fortaleza in a game with two goals annulled by the VAR – 10/02/2021

Atlético-GO beat Fortaleza 3-0 this afternoon (2), at Arena Castelão, in Ceará, in a match valid for the 23rd round of the Brazilian Championship. The goals were scored by Felipe, from Leão do Pici, against his own team at 18 in the first stage, and Baralhas e Montenegro, for Dragão, at 30 and 49 in the second half.

With the result, Fortaleza remains with 33 points and now sees its third position being threatened in the round. Atlético-GO climbs two positions, with 30 points now occupying the 10th position. In the next round, Fortaleza will face Fluminense, on Wednesday (6), at 9:30 pm (GMT), at Maracanã. On the same day, at 7pm, Atlético-GO hosts Athletico Paranaense, at Estádio Antônio Accioly, in Goiânia.

Fans back to Castelão

Arena Castelão once again received the presence of fans after 18 months. There were exactly 570 days of absence, since Fortaleza’s 3-0 victory over Pacajus, on March 11, 2020, for the Ceará Championship. 10% of the Arena’s capacity was made available, totaling 6,200 tricolors.

It did well: João Paulo multifunctional

Midfielder João Paulo, from Atlético-GO, was the player who most played multiple roles in the team during the match. While fulfilling his original role, he also risked sometimes as a forward and even as a full-back at other times, being responsible for some decisive tackles that prevented Fortaleza from imposing itself in the game and, consequently, coming out with the defeat.

Bad: Wellington Paulista and its impediments

Wellington Paulista played well throughout the match, but was unlucky to be in an offside position in two crucial moves that could have given Fortaleza the victory. First, the player scored with a goldfish and had the goal disallowed by the VAR. In the second time, the attacker’s positioning also resulted in the annulment of Bruno Melo’s goal.

Atlético-GO holds Fortaleza

Atlético-GO found it easy to play on the left and right of the field with Cariús and Dudu. Fortaleza’s marking couldn’t meet and prevent the arrivals of Dragão’s players, making it difficult for Pikachu and Bruno Melo to play through the blocked sides.

first good arrival

Even with low concentration among Fortaleza players, the first good finish of the game was from the Ceará team, with Ederson dribbling the score. But the defensive midfielder slipped in the area and couldn’t finish

One foul and one goal against

The lack of marking and communication in the defense of Fortaleza, which was lost for most of the game, resulted in a fatal error. In an aerial shot after a free kick at 18 minutes of the first stage, Leão do Pici’s players got in the way and defensive midfielder Felipe pushed the ball against his own goal for Dragão to celebrate.

VAR cancels goal of WP9

In two consecutive arrivals, at 22 and 24, Fortaleza finally managed to wake up for the game and catch the Dragon defense unprepared for Wellington Paulista to score after a throw. The goldfish goal, however, was annulled by the VAR, who took action and found an offside.

Wellington Paulista celebrates Fortaleza’s goal that was canceled by the VAR Image: Kely Pereira/AGIF

Fortaleza changes posture in the second stage

Fortaleza completely changed their posture on the way back to the second stage and especially in relation to Éderson, who began to show that he wanted the game even more at the end of the first stage, always taking risks from a distance. Despite the attempts, the player failed to hit the target.

Another goal disallowed

The fan again celebrated a goal that didn’t count. This time, full-back Bruno Melo headed in after a free kick, but Wellington Paulista was in an irregular position at the time of the kick and referee Alisson Sidnei Furtado marked an offside with the help of the VAR.

Atlético-GO magnifies and saddens tricolors

Dragão extended the score with a goal by Baralhas, 30 minutes into the second stage. In the bid, Matheus Vargas failed and gave a “pass” with the head for the goal to be scored. After that, the little more than six thousand fans present at Arena Castelão began to leave the venue.

Dragon retreats and holds the game

With the advantage, the Dragon changed posture and bet more on ball possession to hold the score against the Lion. Even Juan Pablo Vojvoda made some changes to give the team more impulsiveness, with the entries of Henriquez and Robson in place of Lucas Lima and Wellington Paulista, the team failed to recover the dominance shown at the start of the second stage to try for the goal of honor.

Montenegro seizes hesitation and leaves his

Even with the whole team back and holding the ball, it only took one more hesitation by Fortaleza for Atlético-GO to score again. In additions, Montenegro, who was down at the beginning of the bid, won the race with Bruno Melo and kicked without a chance for Felipe Alves.

Fortaleza leaves the field booed

In the reunion with the fans after more than 500 days, the Fortaleza players left the Castelão field under jeers.

DATASHEET:

FORTRESS 0 x 1 ATHLETIC-GO

Reason: 23rd round of the Brazilian Championship – Serie A

Local: Arena Castelão, Fortaleza (CE)

Date and time: 10/03/2021 (Saturday), at 5:00 pm (Brasilia time)

Referee: Alisson Sidnei Furtado (TO)

Assistants: Cipriano da Silva Souza and Fernando Gomes da Silva (both from TO)

Yellow cards: João Paulo, Willian Maranhão, Igor Cariús (ACG), Fernando Miguel, Éderson (FOR)

Goals: Felipe (FOR), at 16 minutes of the first half; Baralhas (ACG) at 30 and Montenegro (ACG) at 49, both in the second stage.

Strength: Felipe Alves, Tinga, Benevenuto, Titi (Igor Torres), Bruno Melo, Éderson, Felipe (Matheus Vargas), Lucas Limas (Robson), Yago Pikachu, Wellington Paulista (Henríquez) and David (Romarinho). Technician: Juan Pablo Vojvoda.

Atlético-GO: Fernando Miguel, Dudu, Wanderson, Eder, Igor Cariús, Willian Maranhão, Matheus Barbosa (Baralhas), André Luis (Pedro Henrique), João Paulo (Montenegro), Ronald and Zé Roberto. Technician: Eduardo Souza.