Atlético-MG beats Inter 1-0 in Belo Horizonte and shoots at the top of Serie A

A game without much inspiration, but a result that gives Atletico-MG enormous breath. On Saturday night (2), Alvinegro beat Internacional 1-0, at Mineirão, and reached 49 points in the Brazilian Championship, following with good weight in the lead of the most important competition in the country. With the support of just over 7,000 fans, Galo also put a stone in their mourning for their recent elimination in the Libertadores semifinals. The goal was scored by Keno, 33 minutes into the second stage.

The next duel of Rooster, who now has 15 unbeaten games in Serie A, will be on Wednesday (6), against Chapecoense. The match is scheduled for 19:00 (GMT), at Arena Condá. Inter, in turn, will face Ceará, at the same time, but at Castelão.

Reencounter with the fans

Despite having already had the support of fans in the quarters and semifinals of the Libertadores, Galo broke a hiatus of almost 670 days without Massa’s presence in Brazilian games. The last time was on December 4, 2019, in the 2-0 victory over Botafogo, in the penultimate round of that year’s competition.

Who did well: Everson and Arana

With excellent defenses in both halves, the Atletico goalkeeper was perhaps the best on the field this Saturday night at Mineirão.

The left-back, in turn, again proved to be very brave and, in the farewell before presenting himself to the national team, also played a good game.

Who was wrong: Nacho

The Argentine, Galo’s brain, did not have a happy night at Gigante da Pampulha, acting with little inspiration. At 30 of the second half, he was replaced by Tchê Tchê

Atlético-MG struggles to find space “inside”

Cuca’s team had problems creating goal chances in the first half. Except for a shot by Sasha, from the front of the area, Atlético-MG struggled to find spaces in the central zone. And when he did, he even got quick triangulations. The first passes, however, always stopped just before the penalty area. From the sides, Arana and Mariano were called a few times. Still, no great opportunity has arisen.

Inter presses and mounts counterattack with trio

Internacional’s attitude at the beginning of the game was to mark Atlético-MG even in the offensive field. The pressure helped to create a more competitive scenario in the duel. But the real Colorado strategy was to close the Rooster’s passing line and take advantage of mistakes to counterattack. The two great opportunities of the initial stage were born like this. In both, Yuri Alberto submitted and Éverson palmed.

Nacho even looks for the rest of the team

A scene, halfway through the first half, summarizes what was a good part of Galo’s performance. Upon receiving the ball near the right flank, in attack, Nacho Fernández raised his arms and called for his teammates to approach. The Argentine ended up being the target of a foul and, as a result, he charged the team. The distance between the pieces helped in the weak offensive play.

Cuca changes scheme

Seeing that the team was not yielding what was expected, Cuca messed with Atlético-MG’s scheme, putting Savarino and Keno on the field, and taking out Sasha and Jair.

first big chance

Atlético-MG’s first real opportunity to open the scoreboard against Internacional came 29 minutes into the second half. Keno, an opportunist, took advantage of a cross, swung into the goal, but saw the ball capriciously pass close to Daniel’s crossbar.

It was worth the insistence and assistance

Three minutes later, at 32, after a great move by Hulk, the shirt 11 puffed up the net and ran for the hug. He just had the job of slapping the ball and dislodging the Colorado goalkeeper.

In addition to giving the victory to Galo, Keno scored the 100th goal for the team from Minas Gerais in the Brasileirão for consecutive points.

GAME SHEET

ATHLETIC-MG 1 X 0 INTERNATIONAL

Yellow cards: Zaracho (CAM) Arana and Nacho; Rodrigo Dourado and Victor Cuesta (INT)

Goal: Keno, 32 minutes into the second half, for Atlético-MG.

ATHLETIC-MG: Everson; Mariano (Guga), Nathan Silva, Junior Alonso and Guilherme Arana; Jair (Keno), Allan, Zaracho and Nacho Fernández; Eduardo Sasha (Savarino) and Hulk. Technician: Cucae

INTERNATIONAL: Daniel; Saravia, Bruno Méndez, Cuesta and Moisés; Rodrigo Dourado (Guerrero), Rodrigo Lindoso, Edenilson, Taison and Patrick; Yuri Alberto. Coach: Diego Aguirre

Audience: 7,166 gifts

Income: BRL 355,804.00