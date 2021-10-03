Atltico’s squad thanks the support of the fans after the victory over Inter

by

(Photo: Leandro Couri/EM/DA Press)
Players and the technical committee thanked the fans for their support in Mineiro (Photo: Leandro Couri/EM/DA Press)

After being eliminated in the semifinal of the Copa Libertadores for Palmeiras, still in Mineiro, the Atltico fan showed support and affection with the squad. This Saturday, after the victory over Internacional, it was the turn of the Galo cast to thank the Alvinegros in the stands of Gigante da Pampulha. See the gallery below.

Atltico 1 x 0 Internacional: photos from the 23rd round of the Brazilian Nationals