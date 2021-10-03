Bad taste becomes bullshit between actors in the Richthofen movie case







Like Suzanne von Richthofen and Daniel Cravinhos, their performers also had a falling out after acting in the films “The Girl Who Killed Their Parents” and “The Boy Who Killed My Parents” on Amazon Prime Video. Actress Carla Diaz said she felt “disrespected” after a post by Leonardo Bittencourt on social networks and published scathing messages.

Leonardo shared an image on Twitter with the phrase “topa everything por buce**”, in which the faces of the protagonists of the films appear, in reference to the case involving Suzane von Richthofen and the Cravinhos brothers.

The ex-participant of “BBB 21” did not like to see a photo of her associated with the phrase, said that “joking has a limit” and said that she would not be silent in the face of the attitude. “Today I felt very disrespected as a woman and as a professional. I won’t shut up, that’s enough!”, she wrote. “Every time I come to Twitter, it’s chaos, discord and lack of respect for others,” he added.

The outburst made the subject “Te Amos Carla Diaz” become a trend on Twitter, demonstrating the support of fans for the actress. “And if I felt disrespected, imagine that she had the image being used?”, said one of the followers. “Respect above all,” asked another.

Faced with the repercussion, the actor deleted the post and apologized on the social network. “I never imagined this could be offensive. I have nothing to do but apologize, listen and not repeat.”

For those who don’t understand: The guy who stars with her posted a meme with the cover of the movie saying “go all for pussy” in place of the movie’s name. her fans were offended and he erased pic.twitter.com/IGIIJVtdTm — Ryan Henrique (@Ryan_opX) October 1, 2021

From the bottom of my heart, I never imagined that this could be offensive. I have nothing to do but apologize, listen and not repeat. Really sad with the direction this took. Again, apologies. — Leo Bittencourt (@Leobiteco) October 1, 2021

In fact, I still need to learn to deal with the responsibility of having more exposure. I was reckless, irresponsible and extend my apology to all women who were offended. — Leo Bittencourt (@Leobiteco) October 1, 2021

That’s about it. Only that! About being a woman! https://t.co/8HHORBDiBv — Carla Díaz 🦋 (@Carladiaz) October 1, 2021