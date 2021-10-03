Bagnaia ends Márquez’s domain and is pole in Austin. Fourth is 2nd

Francesco Bagnaia was discreet during all free practice, always far from the top positions. The same was true for Q2 in the standings, but a great lap in the final minutes, at 2:02s781, awarded the Italian another pole position, this time at the GP of the Americas in Austin.

It is the third consecutive pole for the Ducati driver. The problem is that Fabio Quartararo, rival in the fight for the title, managed 2min03s129 and starts in second place. Marc Márquez showed good pace again and took third, closing the front row of the grid. It is the first time that the Honda rider has not taken pole position at the Texas circuit.

Francesco Bagnaia in action at free practice in Austin (Photo: AFP)

Jorge Martín was fourth, followed by Takaaki Nakagami and Johann Zarco in the second row in Austin. Álex Rins, Joan Mir, Luca Marini and a faded Jack Miller closed the top-10. Brad Binder and Pol Espargaró also completed the drivers present in Q2.

The start of the MotoGP Americas GP, in Austin, will take place on Sunday (3), at 4 pm (GMT). O BIG PRIZE follows all the activities of the World Motorcycle 2021.

Miller puts Ducati on edge at TL4 in Austin

The weather forecast was not confirmed, and the last free practice session in Austin started on a dry track. The thermometers measured 28°C, with the asphalt reaching 40°C on a partially cloudy afternoon. The wind speed was 2 km/h.

In a decisive practice for the race, everyone came out with hard front tyres, but the rear option was totally varied, with competitors trying soft, medium and hard.

Johann Zarco started the fourth practice at the top, with 2min04s922, 0s139 better than Fabio Quartararo. Jack Miller was third, ahead of Francesco Bagnaia and Franco Morbidelli, who was the first to leave the pits this Saturday afternoon in Austin.

In the first few minutes of the session, Joan Mir had to stop the bike on the opposite straight because of a problem with the GSX-RR. Miguel Oliveira was built into the rear, but managed to get through without any problems.

Joan Mir had problems with the bike even before setting a time on the TL4 (Video: MotoGP)

Zarco, who had a soft rear tyre, was 2min04s375 and kept the lead, now with 0s446 of margin for Quartararo. Marc Márquez took third place, ahead of Miller and Miguel.

Also early in the session, Pol Espargaró suffered a crash at turn 12, but escaped major injuries. The Catalan, however, showed considerable irritation.

Oliveira, then, was 2min04s711 and took second place, 0s336 behind Zarco. Fourthraro, however, managed to pass the KTM driver next, turning 0s291 better. Aleix Espargaró moved up to fourth place, followed by Marc Márquez Álex Rins. Further back, Valentino Rossi advanced to ninth place.

Miller advanced shortly thereafter, taking fourth place with 2min04s669. The Australian, however, saw Marc Márquez turn a better 0s125 shortly thereafter to take the position. The six-time MotoGP champion had a pair of hard tires on the RC213V.

Jack Miller and Francesco Bagnaia worked together on the TL4 (Video: MotoGP)

Who had also gained ground in the table was Álex Márquez. 1s032 slower than Zarco, Cervera’s driver was now in tenth place.

With just under eight minutes left in the session, Joan Mir returned to the track to spike 2min04s180 and take the lead, passing Zarco by 0s195. Quartararo, Márquez and Miller formed the top-5.

Minutes later, Miller turned 0s152 better than Mir taking advantage of Valentino Rossi’s vacuum and took the top of the table. Zarco slipped to third, ahead of Quartararo and Nakagami, who dropped to 2min04s404.

0s434 slower than Miller, Rins advanced to sixth position, 0s002 ahead of Marc Márquez. Tied at 2min04s711, Aleix Espargaró and Miguel Oliveira were seventh and eighth, respectively.

On the back of two victories, Bagnaia also climbed the table and started to appear third after scoring 2min04s355.

Marc Márquez took a break at the end of the TL4 (Video: MotoGP)

Moments before the flag, Aleix Espargaró hit a swell and crashed in turn 2, but managed to get up on his own and, even though he indicated pains in his right thigh, ran to check the Aprilia bike.

With the checkered flag flying across the Texas circuit, no one beat Miller, who took the lead by a 0.152 margin to Mir. Bagnaia took third time, against Zarco, Quartararo, Nakagami, Rins, Marc Márquez, Oliveira and Aleix.

Marini leads and goes to Q2 of the GP of the Americas with Mir:

After crashing at the end of TL4, Aleix suffered his fourth crash of the weekend, early in Q1, now at turn 12, the same one he crashed this morning. Once again, however, the Aprilia rider escaped without major injuries.

Joan Mir showed good pace in Q1 in Austin (Video: MotoGP)

With 2min03s902, Joan Mir appeared at the top of the table, 0s240 better than Franco Morbidelli. Álex Márquez came in third, 0s116 below the cutoff for the next session. Luca Marini was fourth, but more than 2s away from the LCR Spaniard.

In the second round, Mir was 2min03s872, extending to 0s270 the margin in relation to Morbidelli, who was already back in the Yamaha pits. Álex Márquez was third, ahead of Marini, Rossi and Iker Lecuona.

Ninth in the table, Miguel Oliveira crashed at turn 11, but he also escaped major physical consequences and soon got up to take the KTM and return to the pits.

After the pit-stops round, with about 3 minutes left in the session, Aleix returned to record 2min05s513 and take ninth place. It was Pol’s brother’s first quick lap of the session.

Luca Marini set the best time in the first stage of the classification (Video: MotoGP)

Mir, then, improved to 2min03s540 and extended to 0602 the difference in relation to Morbidelli. Enea Bastianini was also quicker and placed third, 0.010 behind a spot in Q2.

With just a few seconds left in the session, Luca Marini was 2min03s410 and took the lead, passing Mir by 0s130. Morbidelli was 0s332 behind a place in the final stage of the classification.

With the timer reset, nobody passed Marini and Mir, who went to the next stage. Morbidelli will start in 13th, ahead of Andrea Dovizioso, Álex Márquez, Enea Bastianini, Iker Lecuona, Oliveira and Aleix Espargaró. Valentino Rossi crashed at turn 6 in the closing stages and finished 20th, just ahead of Danilo Petrucci.

Valentino Rossi crashed towards the end of Q2 (Photo: MotoGP)

Bagnaia scores third pole in a row in 2021

The decisive qualifying session began with Jorge Martín at the top of the table, 0s330 better than Marc Márquez. Johann Zarco was provisionally closing the top-3.

On the next spin, Marc passed Martín for 0s069 to take first position, with Nakagami passing Zarco to take third. Quartararo came in fifth, followed by Bagnaia and Mir in the fight for pole.

Francesco Bagnaia took the third pole in a row in 2021 (Video: MotoGP)

After passing through the pits, Bagnaia was at 2min02s781 and jumped to provisional pole, 0s348 better than Quartararo, who also passed Marc Márquez to be second. The Honda driver, by the way, had been trying to improve, but had to save a fall.

Due to the incident, by the way, Márquez was unable to pass before the banner and, thus, saw the invincibility of poles in Austin fall, since he was not even close to passing through Bagnaia.

While Bagnaia relieved on the final lap, Quartararo kept up the pressure but couldn’t improve and took pole at the GP of the Americas.

