Balance of September: Hyundai HB20 leads in Brazil and Fiat Toro is champion in Bahia

The Hyundai HB20 led sales in Brazil in September

The Hyundai HB20 led the zero-kilometer automobile and light commercial market in September. The hatchback had 7,147 licensed units in the last month and was ahead of Fiat Toro (6,852) and Jeep Compass (6,823), which achieved its best position in history.

Fiat Strada was in fourth place (5,772) and Volkswagen T-Cross (5,733) in fifth place. From sixth to tenth places were: Fiat Argo (4,911), Fiat Mobi (4,574), Hyundai Crete (4,550), Jeep Renegade (4,503) and Toyota Hilux (4,396).

STATE MARKET

In Bahia, Fiat’s Toro pickup took the lead among new models. There were 359 licensed units, 12 more than the Strada (347), also from Fiat. Following, two Hyundai vehicles: HB20 (281) and Crete (270), which was tied with the Jeep Compass (270) in fourth position.

In Bahia, Fiat Toro took the first position

In fifth place was the Chevrolet Onix (224) and then two Toyotas: Corolla Cross (215) and Hilux (197), respectively sixth and seventh. Eighth to tenth place were: Fiat Mobi (181), Chevrolet Onix Plus (167) and Jeep Renegade (164).

PREPARING THE FUTURE

Volkswagen’s electrification in the Brazilian market began two years ago, when it launched the Golf GTE plug-in hybrid. At the time, this model was not even offered nationwide. Now, the German manufacturer has presented a bolder plan, with the new ID.3 and ID.4, fully electric vehicles.

The first electric car on the MEB platform, the Volkswagen ID.3 is a compact hatchback with up to 550 kilometers of range produced and sold in Europe, and soon also in China. The ID.4 has more ambitious plans: it will have production in three continents – America, Europe and Asia. The electric SUV can run up to 520 km on a charge in the longer range version.

Volkswagen’s new electric cars: hatch ID.3 and SUV ID.4

But sales will not start for now, as explained Thomas Owsianski, President and CEO of VW Argentina and Vice President of Sales and Marketing for VW South America: “the first units of ID.3 and ID.4 they will arrive initially in Brazil and Argentina and will also be presented to the main markets of the region in exhibitions, clinics with clients and test drives”.

The company reaffirmed its commitment to the energy transition, which in the country will feature electric, hybrid and flex cars.

ELECTRIC LUXURY

British brand Rolls-Royce, which is part of the BMW Group, announced that its first all-electric model will be released in 2023.

The new car will probably be called Silent Shadow, which in Portuguese means silent shadow.

Rolls-Royce’s first electric to be released in 2023

The model will share several components with BMW cars, the iX crossover and the future i7 sedan, but will have its own architecture based on an aluminum frame.

Torsten Müller-Ötvös, CEO of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars said this has been the company’s top news since its inception in 1904.

BIZ UPDATE

Since Biz’s last update, in 2018, Honda hasn’t brought big news to the scooter. For the 2022 line, it only gained new colors.

However, prices increased: the Biz 110i went from R$ 8,900 to R$ 9,260. The Biz 125 rose further, going from R$10,590 to R$11,590. None of the values ​​include shipping expenses.

More expensive, Honda Biz has new color options

With almost 100,000 units sold in 2021 alone, Honda Biz is the second best-selling motorcycle of the brand in Brazil, losing only to the CG 160.

TIRES WITH PET BOTTLES

Continental will use reprocessed polyester obtained from recycled plastic bottles in its tire production starting in 2022, initially in the European market.

There is still no forecast for the incorporation of this material to tires produced in Camaçari.