Barcelona president reveals conversation with Koeman and ‘banca’ permanence despite defeat by Atlético

Madrid’s athletic and Barcelona duel this Saturday (2), at 4 pm (GMT), at Wanda Metropolitano, for the 8th round of Laliga, with transmission LIVE by ESPN on Star+. Before the derby, president Johan Laporta ‘banked’ coach Ronald Koeman to remain and ensured that the Dutchman remains in charge regardless of the outcome of the match.

The pressured culé team is not having a good season. It’s only the seventh place in the Spanish Championship and lost the two games he played so far in the Champions League, for Bayern Munchen and Benfica, flirting with a possible elimination still in the group stage.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

”Ronald Koeman will continue to coach Barça, we understand that he deserves a margin of confidence for several reasons, he is a Barcelona player, ​​a reference in the world of football. It will continue and deserves a margin of confidence,” the agent told reporters at the door of the team’s concentration hotel.

”I am very grateful that he took over as coach of Barça in moments of maximum difficulty. He regained his spirits. After talking to him, I see that he trusts this team, especially from the moment the injured start to recover”, concluded.

Amid intense rumors about a possible exit, Koeman said at a press conference on Friday (1), the eve of the game, that he had not been notified of any decision.

”The club didn’t tell me anything, actually. I found out the president was here this morning, but I didn’t see him. We were training, but I’m still the same. I have ears and eyes and I know that many things leak. It’s certainly true, but for me, once again, he didn’t say anything,” said the Dutchman.

Last week, the names of Andrea Pirlo, Marcelo Gallardo, Xavi Hernández and Roberto Martínez they appeared as the favorites for the position according to vehicles of the Spanish press.

This Saturday, Koeman seems to have gained another opportunity to reverse his situation. So far, the team has scored 12 points in 6 matches for LaLiga, winning 3 and drawing 3 others.