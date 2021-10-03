BB Investimentos portfolio for October has an exchange between logistics assets

O BB Investments performed an exchange between real estate funds (FIIs) of the segment of logistics in the recommended portfolio for October. O XP Log (XPLG11) left, replaced by RBR Log (RBRL11).

“Although minor, [o RBR Log] it has presented a recurrently favorable result, has zero vacancy and has an interesting diversification currently formed by six assets distributed in 2 different states (SP and MG)”, said analysts Richardi Ferreira, Victor Penna and Kamila Oliveira.

In addition, the asset is mostly composed of condominiums, which can more easily replace vacancies. The fund manager is also carrying out divestitures that are benefiting income distribution.

Last month, BB Investimentos’ FIIs portfolio dropped 0.45%, compared to a 1.24% retraction in the Real Estate Funds Index (Ifix).

BB Investimentos defends maintaining exposure to REITs, despite the rise in interest rates. Also because, when it comes to REIT returns, the correlation that investors should make is with inflation, and not with the current interest rate.

“Today, the dividend yield of Ifix is ​​around 9% per annum, a spread over 400 bps in relation to the real rate of a long bond, corroborating our view that the FII market continues very attractive,” analysts said.

According to BB Investimentos, paper FIIs continue to stand out from the point of view of return.