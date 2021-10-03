BepiColombo: space mission to Mercury releases the first images

by

  • Jonathan Amos
  • BBC Science Correspondent

Black and white photo of the surface of Mercury

Credit, @BepiColombo

Photo caption,

The first image of Mercury to be sent back to Earth by the European space probe

The BepiColombo mission sent its first photograph of Mercury, the innermost planet in the Solar System.

The probe made the image shortly after flying over the small planet at an altitude of just 200 kilometers.

Controllers plan five more flyovers, and want to increasingly use Mercury’s gravity to help control the spacecraft’s speed.

The goal is for BepiColombo to move slowly enough to eventually assume a stable orbit around the planet.