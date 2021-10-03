Between embezzlements and hangings, see how Flamengo arrives to face Athletico – Flamengo

PHOTO: MARCELO CORTES/FLAMENGO

The ball rolls to Flamengo x Athletic-PR The starting at 4 pm (Brasilia time), this Sunday (03), at Maracanã. For the game of the 23rd round of the Brazilian Championship, coach Renato Gaúcho has some important absences. Also, the coach turns on the alert for hanging athletes.

Portaluppi will not be able to count on Matheuzinho, suspended after receiving his third yellow card against América-MG. David Luiz and Thiago Maia recover from thigh injury; and Diego Ribas he complained of muscle pain and will do some strengthening to get back into playing condition.

The best offers for Flamengo products: enjoy discounts and gifts!

In addition, among those hanging, Fla calls the alert for: Vitinho, De Arrascaeta and Maurício Isla. Therefore, if one of them is yellowed for the third time this afternoon, it will be left out of the next appointment of the Flamengo in Brasileirão, against Red Bull Bragantino, this Wednesday (6th).

Flamengo and Athletico-PR meet this Sunday (3rd) with a live broadcast on Rede Globo, on open TV. However, as usual, the Fla Column, will command the most crimson and hottest narration on the internet, in the ‘braba’ voice of Rafa Penido, on YouTube.