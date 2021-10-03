Bil Araújo does not understand Adriane Galisteu’s speech and is humiliated when he takes action

Bil Araújo he has a self-esteem to be envious, however, on social networks, he is embarrassing others among the internet users who follow him on The Farm 2021.

Learn all about The Farm in the coverage of RD1

The reason was the fact that he returned from Roça this week with a call from Adriane Galisteu, who tried to pull his ear implicitly, but he understood something else.

“We know that you’ve participated in three realities, that you have experience, but playing with experience is a double-edged sword: it can be very good or very bad”, shot.

She wanted to say that he is misreading the game, thinking that Dayane Mello would be eliminated, while Mussunzinho was the least voted. But he didn’t understand that.

Upon returning from Roça, the famous shot: “Galisteu spoke about my game, about being a natural player”. On social networks, the public was unforgiving and made several mocking comments.

“Bil saying that Galisteu said he is a natural player. Reality: she said that he had to take care because a lot of experience can generate a lot of self-confidence and pride”, set off a person.

This same week, the model also became a joke by claiming that he was one of the favorites of this year’s edition of Big Brother Brazil.

The statement was made when he cited the wall against Gil do Vigor and Juliette, which ended up taking him out of the global program. “The three, practically, there in the TOP5. I was also the TOP 5“, fired the ex-brother.

The words, of course, generated several comments among internet users on the web. “(Laughter) Sounds like a friend of mine telling stories“joked one. “where was i at that timeasked another.

“Let him dream”, fired a third. “Just because they wanted him to marry Ju(liette)“, pointed out another person.

Check out:

bil pure intelligence speaking of the speech of the Galistian 🅰️ pic.twitter.com/S2ctZbUS2L — frank (@ofrankstein) October 1, 2021