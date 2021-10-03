Bird that inspired the ‘Woodpecker’ can be declared extinct

The ivory-billed woodpecker, the species that inspired Walter Lantz to create the character Woody Woodpecker, who we know as the Woodpecker, could be declared extinct. The announcement was made by US wildlife authorities last Wednesday (29).

Along with this species of woodpecker, there are 22 other species, ranging from birds to other wild animals, including mussels and fish. In a statement, the US Fish and Wildlife Service lamented what happened and the delay in enacting environmental protection laws.

publicity

“For species proposed for exclusion today, the protections of the Endangered Species Act came too late, with most extinct, functionally extinct or in sharp decline at the time of listing,” the agency said.

22 other species

Among the birds that should make the list of extinct animals are Bachman’s warbler bird, two species of freshwater fish, eight species of freshwater mussels from the southeastern United States and 11 from Hawaii and the Pacific Islands.

According to experts, the main cause for the extinction of these species is human action. In the specific case of the woodpecker, its natural habitat, the swamps of the southern states of the United States, was strongly altered, mainly for wood extraction and urbanization process.

rare bird

Ivory-billed Woodpecker has not been officially seen in the wild since the 1940s. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

The bird was never quite common, and because of the iconic character created by Walter Lantz, birds were often shot and stuffed by hunters and collectors. According to scientist from the Center for Biological Diversity Tierra Curry, this contributed a lot to the extinction.

The last time an ivory-billed woodpecker was officially seen in the wild was in the mid-1940s, about 80 years ago. However, there are reports of sightings in the early 2000s, but these have not been confirmed by experts.

There is hope?

However, despite the bird’s entry in the list being practically a singing stone, it is not a matter of unanimity. For the director emeritus of the Laboratory of Ornithology at Cornell University, John Fitzpatrick, it is still premature to include this species in the list of extinct animals.

Read more:

“In my opinion, it is premature to declare the bird officially extinct by the US Fish and Wildlife Service because the bird may still exist,” the researcher told CNN of the United States. For him, there is a lack of robust evidence to officially declare that the bird no longer exists.

Via: CNN Brazil

Have watched the new videos on YouTube of the Digital Gaze? Subscribe to the channel!