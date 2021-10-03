As the price of Bitcoin has soared in recent months, the digital currency is the only one to register an increase in relation to inflation in the country.

This is because the preview of the IPCA-15 inflation for the month of September, which ended the third quarter of 2021, is 1.14%. In August, inflation in Brazil had already risen 0.89%, according to data released by the IBGE, the official body to measure the indicator.

On October 8th, the IBGE should release official inflation, but in any case, expectations are not encouraging, as the purchasing power of the Brazilian currency continues to lose strength.

This reality, it is worth mentioning, is already recognized by the Central Bank of Brazil, which, when releasing inflation data in recent days, did not expect the persistence of this high. The IPCA is the official government index, but it may not be correctly reflecting the real view of the problem.

Bitcoin price soars and leaves inflation behind

With inflation measured by the IPCA-15 at 1.14% in September 2021, this figure was the highest for the month since February 2016 (1.42%), and is still the highest record for the month since 1994.

Thus, it is clear that, according to official indexes measured by the government, the purchasing power of the Brazilian basic food basket continues to collapse, with salaries and population gains not following this movement.

In the year to 2021, inflation has already risen 7.02%, with a high of 10.05% in the last 12 months. Thus, Bitcoin registered an increase of 52% against the Brazilian Real, which, when discounted for inflation, registered a rise of 38% in the last 12 months.

Digital currency ends up being the only form of protection of wealth and store of value in the country, which saw a return on gold of -12.59% in the last 12 months. Already the commercial Euro lost the power of 10.08% of purchase in Brazil, even with a big increase.

Variable income reference in Brazil, the Ibovespa index returns -15.27% in the last 12 months with inflation for the period. Although some stocks continue to perform well, not all investors may have been able to keep up with them.

In Brazilian fixed income, new savings recorded a drop of -7.56%, while the CDI operates at a low of 6.84%, considering its gains discounted for inflation in the last 12 months.

Inflation is much worse than governments report, said billionaire who is mega invested in Bitcoin

It is noteworthy that inflation is a measure that is released by government agencies according to an analysis in a basket of products. And in addition to Brazil, many countries have inflation operating under strong pressure, indicating that the international scenario is also still poor, with Brazil not being the only one under pressure.

To control inflation, central banks often intervene in the economy’s interest rate, which does not hold back inflation in many countries, according to the Founder and CEO of Compound Capital Advisors, Charlie Bilelo.

He released a list of some countries and their “Real Central Bank Rates (Rate minus inflation.” In Charlie’s list, the Argentina would be the worst country, followed by Poland and the United States. The “best” are India, Switzerland and Sweden.

Upon seeing Charlie’s comment, Michael Saylor, CEO of MicroStrategy and who owns more than 100,000 Bitcoins in his possession, recalled that inflation is much higher than governments report. In this way, the inflationary scenario could be much worse, offering real negative returns lower than what the government discloses.

“The above inflation rates are nominal CPI indicators issued by the government. Real monetary inflation measured by asset price appreciation is much higher in all jurisdictions. Therefore, negative real yields are much worse than the above numbers suggest for investors.”