Boninho recalls Ana Furtado’s fight against cancer: ‘Afraid of losing my passion’

The TV director, cute, 59, made a post on his Instagram this Saturday (2), recalling the woman’s cancer treatment, Ana Furtado, 47, as a souvenir for the campaign of the Pink October, month of dissemination of prevention against the breast cancer.

Boninho shared a photo of Ana Furtado at the hospital, in the first half of 2018, when the presenter discovered the disease.

“Nobody expects this news. Cancer is a horrible word, but it may be closer than you think. We are vulnerable and we know that one day we will cease to exist. Knowing that something can accelerate this is very sad”, said Boninho.

The director continues: “I lived this moment with my beloved @aanafurtado. From diagnosis as a scare, to treatment was a difficult period. I will never forget the first moments. From the fear of losing my passion and finally the success of the treatment. Being with her with each application of chemo, seeing her body suffer, her hair falling out, her strength disappearing. We were lucky that she did the periodic exams and this helped with an early diagnosis. Taking the periodic exam is essential”.

Boninho made a point of stressing that Ana is cured, and that October is the month to remember that early exams can save lives.

“Ana is cured, she was a warrior and took advantage of the experience to spread the care we need to have. She won. We won. And pink October is like that. Month to remember that early screening saves lives. Ana my love, continue to help lives”, concluded the director.

In the comments, the presenter thanked her husband. “I LOVE YOU SO MUCH! Thank you for all your love, support and companionship”, said Ana Furtado.

