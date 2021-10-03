Boninho remembers Ana Furtado’s fight against cancer: “Curada”

Boninho used his social networks last Friday (02) to honor his wife Ana Furtado. The director of Big Brother Brazil recalled the presenter’s fight against breast cancer and spoke about the October Pink campaign, month of disease prevention.

With a photo of the artist in the hospital, on the day of diagnosis, Boninho wrote a text with some details of the complicated days that the two lived.

Advertising Unable to load ad

“Nobody expects this news. Cancer is a horrible word, but it may be closer than you think. We are vulnerable and we know that one day we will cease to exist. Knowing that something can accelerate this is very sad. I lived this moment with my beloved Ana Furtado. From the diagnosis as a scare, to the treatment it was a difficult period”, he remembered.

And he continued: “I will never forget the first moments. From the fear of losing my passion and finally the success of the treatment. To be with her in each application of chemo, to see her body suffer, her hair fall out, the strength disappear. We were lucky that she did the periodic exams and this helped with an early diagnosis. Taking the periodic exam is essential. Ana is cured, she was a warrior and took advantage of the experience to spread the care we need to have. She won. We won. And pink October is like that. Month to remember that early screening saves lives. Ana my love, continue to help lives“, he wrote.

SEE ALSO: Juliette bets on a daring slit dress and collects accolades