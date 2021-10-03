book author says what was missing in movies

Ullisses Campbell, author of the book “Suzane: Murderer and Manipulator”, pointed out which important scenes in the case of Suzane von Richthofen were left out in the Amazon movies “The Girl Who Killed Her Parents” and “The Boy Who Killed My Parents” Prime.

In a publication in the newspaper O Globo, Ullisses says that the plots could become “more electrifying” if they were not tied only to the versions presented by Suzane and Daniel Cravinhos in court.

The author emphasizes that the films directed by Maurício Eça could provide more space for the police to investigate, in addition to using testimonies from Andreas, Suzane’s brother, and Rinalva de Almeida Lira, the house’s employee.

Suzane’s reaction to being informed of deaths

“According to the police officer’s report, at that moment, she ties her hair in a bun, rolls up her sleeves and asks without shedding a single tear what steps she should take immediately”, points out Ulisses about Suzane’s reaction when she learned of the death of her parents Manfred and Marisia .

For him, the scene reported by Alexandre Paulino Boto is important to describe the personality of the main character in the films.

Suzane’s confession

Ulisses recalls that, according to investigators, Suzane assumed that she had her parents killed for being a “horrible person”. According to the report, she only admitted to having committed the crime after learning that Daniel Cravinhos confessed earlier.

Investigators received during party

The author of the book highlighted that Suzane had a party to celebrate her 19th birthday on the same day that the funeral of her parents Manfred and Marisia took place.

According to investigators, Suzane received them wearing a bikini, with a cigarette and a beer can in hand. She would have presented the place as if she were a tour guide, which would also be interesting to portray in the feature films.

prison life

Suzane von Richthofen’s relationships after prison could also yield good hooks, says Ulisses Campbell, who recalled relationships with Sandra Ruiz and Rogério Olberg.

Films about the Suzane von Richthofen case

In 2002, Suzane von Richthofen engineered the murder of her own parents with her boyfriend, Daniel Cravinhos, and brother-in-law, Cristian Cravinhos. Both films are based on the case that is about to turn 19 years old. The films show versions of official statements by Suzane and Daniel.

Carla Diaz, responsible for playing the protagonist, said in conversation with splash it was very challenging to play a real person and that he had to step away from his own judgment to be able to live it.

Leonardo Bittencourt played Daniel, Suzane’s boyfriend and one of the perpetrators of the crime. In an interview with splash, the actor said that based on the documents of the process, he created the character and even took a photo at the scene of the crime.