Brazil becomes ‘mad game’, wins Kazakhstan and takes 3rd in the Futsal Cup – 10/03/2021

The Brazilian team beat Kazakhstan in an exciting game today (3) and won third place in the Futsal World Cup. It had everything: own goal, goal disallowed by VAR, comeback and final score of 4-2. The Kazakh goals at Arena Kaunas were scored by Akbalikov and Taynan, but Brazil turned with Taynan (own), Rodrigo, Ferrão and Lé.

The team leaves the World Cup with victories over Vietnam, Czechia, Panama, Japan, Morocco and now Kazakhstan, in addition to the only defeat against Argentina, in the semifinal. Brazil now opens the new cycle for the 2024 World Cup, which still does not have an undefined host country.

First bad weather in Brazil

Brazil played with possession of the ball, as in all previous World Cup matches. In the first minutes, against a half-court mark, he created well with Ferrão at the center and suffered three consecutive fouls. The Kazakhs, on the other hand, were dangerous in the dead ball and demanded two great saves from Guitta in eight minutes.

In open game, Brazil’s best chance in the first half came when Kazakhstan raised the mark: Arthur gave Douglas Jr. a pen with his back – a Brazilian who defends the Asian country – and narrowly missed opening the score. The Kazakhs responded immediately and more efficiently: in the rehearsed move by the full-back, Akbalikov was free and completed a long pass from goalkeeper Higuita.

The goal changed the game. The selection took too long in passing, showed some nervousness and saw Kazakhstan get comfortable with the advantage. The balance of the first half was not worse because Diego saved a ball on the line after a Kazakh counterattack.

Own goal and a lot of running until the end

Taynan regrets his own goal midway through the second half Image: Angel Martinez – FIFA via Getty Images

The second stage seemed to move towards the same context, but an own goal saved Brazil. At 5 minutes, the Brazilian Taynan (who defends Kazakhstan) was moving a ball back to goalkeeper Léo Higuita (also Brazilian), but the two fell out and the ball entered the own goal.

Brazil came to turn with a steal of the ball and goal by Gadeira in a counterattack, but the VAR canceled everything for lack in the origin of the move. Then Taynan redeemed himself from the own goal and made one in favor, thus putting Kazakhstan in front with 2-1.

At this point the game was already a rush, with attacks here and there. Seconds later, the selection again tied with Rodrigo; shortly afterwards Ferrão took advantage of a leftover ball at the entrance to the area and scored the goal of the comeback. Not even a technical time of Kazakhstan lowered the pace of Brazil, which remained on and made the fourth with a very strong kick by Lé. From then on, it was just a matter of managing the advantage.