Brazil hosts Beach Tennis World Cup for the first time in history | other sports

Over the next few days, from October 4th to 10th, Copacabana beach will host the ninth edition of the Beach Tennis World Cup. For the first time held outside Russia, the event finally arrives in the country that embraced the sport with fervor. With about 400,000 amateur athletes, Brazil currently has 1/3 of the world’s practitioners. The Worlds will be broadcast on SportTV3.

Brazil goes after the third title in a row at the Beach Tennis World Cup

At home, the Brazilian team will try to reach the four titles of Italy, which is the biggest winner in history, with four victories. Brazil comes close behind with three, followed by Russia with a title. Responsible for representing the country at home will be André Baran, Vinicius Font, Thales Santos, Rafaella Muller, Joana Cortez and Marcela Vita.

– It is the realization of a dream, Beach Tennis was born in Brazil exactly in the city of Rio de Janeiro. So for us to be able to bring a world championship for teams here is even difficult to describe. It is very deserved, since we are three-time world champions – celebrated Vinicius Font.

Brazil champion of the last edition of the Worlds, in 2019 — Photo: Personal Archive

The team tournament format will be played as usual, with men’s and women’s doubles clash and a mixed doubles duel in the event of a tiebreaker. It is the responsibility of the captain of each team to define the best formation of the team. In the case of Brazil, this mission will be Alex Mingozzi, an Italian former number 1 in the world and undefeated coach of the national team. With it, the country won the last two world championships, in 2018 and 2019 – in 2020 it did not happen because of the coronavirus pandemic.

– No team has won three consecutive titles so far and now we have this possibility. We will try to do our best obviously and the energy at home will be good, I’m sure – said Alex Mingozzi.

This formation could not miss a name: Joana Cortez. A tennis player with experience in the Sydney 2000 Olympics and the right to two Pan American gold medals, she is one of the forerunners of Beach Tennis in Brazil. Present in the Brazilian team in the three world titles, Joana wants to win another one wearing the colors green and yellow.

– I’ve been in all competitions, I’m very happy to be in the national team and I think it will be a great party for the sport and for everyone. I am very proud to be playing this World Cup in Brazil after eight years playing in Russia – Joana vibrated.

Joana Cortez in action — Photo: Personal Archive

The Beach Tennis World Cup will be held in Copacabana, with the presence of 50% of the audience capacity in the stands: 450 spectators. Regarding health protocols, the organization of the event is following the rules in force in Rio de Janeiro, including the requirement of a vaccination card against Covid-19. Admission will be free, and the arena will be located on the beach next to post 2.

The sport that emerged in Italy and arrived in Brazil in 2008 is a mix of tennis and beach volleyball. The count is similar to tennis (15/30/40), but without the advantage dispute. Sets can vary, but are usually six games. The server, as in beach volleyball and unlike tennis, can “serve” freely. And in case you touch the tape, the dot never “returns”.

The modality is usually practiced in pairs, with female, male and mixed confrontations. The net is 1.70 cm off the ground for women and 1.80 cm for men. Currently in the world, more than 80 countries have Beach Tennis as a sport. Altogether there are 1.2 million practitioners on the planet.