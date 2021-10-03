Brazil notifies 457 deaths by covid-19 in the last 24 hours; moving average drops by day 4 – Health

Brazil registered this Saturday, 2, 457 new deaths per Covid-19, raising to 597,749 the total of victims of the disease. The moving average of deaths, which aims to eliminate distortions between weekdays and weekends, fell for the fourth consecutive day and now it’s 500, up from 513 the day before.

This Saturday, were still notified 12,743 cases of the coronavirus. As a result, the number of positive diagnoses is now 21,456,504. Three States did not provide information in the last 24 hours: Goiás, Amapá and Rondônia.

At least ten states are having trouble updating and disseminating statistics on the covid-19 pandemic. The instability started three weeks ago, when the Ministry of Health made changes to the E-SUS Notifica platform, where positive coronavirus infection tests are recorded.

The daily data of the pandemic in Brazil are from the consortium of press vehicles formed by state, g1, O Globo, Extra, Folha and UOL in partnership with 27 state departments of Health, in a balance released at 8 pm. According to government figures, 20.43 million people are recovered from covid-19.

The balance of deaths and cases is the result of a partnership between the six media that started working, since June 8 of last year, in a collaborative way to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District. The unprecedented initiative is a response to the Bolsonaro government’s decision to restrict access to data on the pandemic, but was maintained after government records continued to be released.