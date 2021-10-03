Brazil reaches 597,749 deaths by Covid; moving average stands at 500, on the eighth day of stability | Coronavirus

Brazil registered this Saturday (2) 457 deaths by Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, with the total number of deaths reaching 597,749 since the start of the pandemic. With that, the moving average of deaths in the last 7 days was at 500. Compared to the average of 14 days ago, the variation was -10% and points stability for seven consecutive days.

Share this news on WhatsApp

Share this news via Telegram

The numbers are in the new survey of the consortium of press vehicles on the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, consolidated at 20:00 this Saturday. The balance is based on data from the state departments of Health.

See the sequence of the last week in the moving average:

1 of 2 Moving average of deaths — Photo: Arte/g1 Moving average of deaths — Photo: Arte/g1

Saturday (25): 528

Sunday (26): 528

Monday (27): 524

Tuesday (28): 569

Wednesday (29): 544

Thursday (30): 540

Friday (1): 513

Saturday (2): 500

On July 31, Brazil again recorded a moving average of deaths below 1,000, after a period of 191 consecutive days with higher values. From March 17th to May 10th, there were 55 days in a row with this moving average above 2,000. At the worst moment of this period, the average reached a record 3,125, on April 12th.

Three states (AC, CE and PI), plus the DF, have a high number of deaths. Three states did not update death data (AC, GO and RO).

In confirmed cases, since the beginning of the pandemic, 21,456,504 Brazilians have had or have the new coronavirus, with 12,743 of those confirmed on the last day. The moving average in the last 7 days was 16,533 new diagnoses per day. This represents a variation of -52% in relation to cases registered in two weeks, which indicates fall in the diagnoses.

At its worst, the curve of the national moving average reached the mark of 77,295 new daily cases, on June 23 this year.

Total deaths: 597,749

597,749 Record of deaths within 24 hours: 457

457 Average of new deaths in the last 7 days: 500 (variation in 14 days: -10%)

500 (variation in 14 days: -10%) Total confirmed cases: 21,456,504

21,456,504 Registration of confirmed cases within 24 hours: 12,743

12,743 Average of new cases in the last 7 days: 16,533 (variation in 14 days: -52%)

On the rise (3 states and the Federal District): AC, CE, DF and PI

AC, CE, DF and PI In stability (7 states): ES, MS, PE, PR, RS, SP and TO

ES, MS, PE, PR, RS, SP and TO Falling (13 states): AL, AM, BA, MA, MG, MT, PA, PB, RJ, RN, RR, SC and SE

AL, AM, BA, MA, MG, MT, PA, PB, RJ, RN, RR, SC and SE not updated (3 states): AP, GO and RO

This comparison takes into account the average of deaths in the last 7 days until the publication of this balance in relation to the average registered two weeks ago (understand the criteria used by the g1 to analyze pandemic trends).

It is noteworthy that there are states in which the low average number of deaths can lead to large percentage variations. Moving average data is generally in decimal numbers and rounded to facilitate the presentation of the data.

More than 93 million Brazilians took the necessary doses against Covid and are fully immunized. There are 93,271,450 doses applied (second dose or single dose), which corresponds to 43.72% of the population.

Those who took the first dose and are partially immunized are 147,317,233 people, which corresponds to 69.06% of the population.

The booster dose was given to 1,043,794 people (0.49% of the population).

Adding the first dose, the second, the single and the booster, there are 241,632,477 doses applied since the beginning of the vaccination.

See the situation in the states

ES: -8%

MG: -18%

RJ: -20%

SP: +13%

DF: +47%

GO: did not update data

MS: -8%

MT: -35%

AC: +100%

AM: -25%

AP: did not update data

PA: -52%

RO: did not update data

RR: -47%

TO: +4%

AL: -18%

BA: -69%

EC: +117%

MA: -32%

PB: -29%

PE: -3%

PI: +17%

RN: -71%

SE: +50%

Consortium of press vehicles

Data on coronavirus cases and deaths in Brazil were obtained after an unprecedented partnership between G1, O Globo, Extra, O Estado de S.Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo and UOL, who have been working collaboratively since June 8 to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District (learn more most).

VIDEOS: Covid deaths by municipality month by month