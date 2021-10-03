Brazil receives this Sunday (3) the second highest number of doses from Pfizer in one day

The 94th delivery of Pfizer vaccines against Covid-19 to Brazil is scheduled for this Sunday (3). As a result, the country currently receives 4,036,500 doses of the immunizing agent in four flights.

This will be the second largest number of doses delivered in a single day, surpassed only by September 12, when Brazil received 5.1 million units of the immunizing agent.

The company’s forecast was that three flights would arrive in the country between 5:35 am and 7:30 am this Sunday. The fourth and final shipment, with just over 1.1 million doses, is scheduled to land in the country in mid-afternoon.

Sending vaccines to the states

The Ministry of Health informed that, in the next few days, it will send another batch with 7 million doses of vaccines to the states and the Federal District.

The vaccines will be used to complete the vaccination schedule for Brazilians and strengthen the immunity of health professionals. In all, 3.6 million units of AstraZeneca and 3.3 million of the immunizing product from Pfizer will be shipped.

“In this new distribution, we send vaccines to apply dose 2 and complete the vaccination schedule in people aged 50 to 54 years. With that, we finished sending second doses for this age group”, said the Extraordinary Covid-19 Coping Secretary, Rosana Leite, in a note.

“In addition, we sent doses to boost the immunization of health professionals, who are so important in combating the pandemic. There are almost 425,000 doses of Pfizer for this audience”, he added.

More than 300 million doses distributed

Also according to the folder, of the 301 million doses already distributed, 240 million were applied, being 147.2 million first doses and 92.8 million second doses or single dose.

With this, 93.1% of the adult population has already taken the first dose of the vaccine and 58.7% is already with a complete vaccination schedule. In addition, 1.08 million Brazilians have already received enhanced immunity in their arms.