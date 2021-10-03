Brazil registers 468 deaths by Covid-19 in 24 hours; moving average drops

Brazil registered 468 deaths and 13,466 new cases of Covid-19, according to data published by the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass). The balance was released at 18:00 this Saturday (02). Numbers are for the last 24 hours.

Already the moving average of deaths was at 503, showing a reduction compared to last Friday, counting 513 victims.

Altogether, the Brazilian territory accumulates 597,723 deaths from the disease and 21,459,117 infected.

São Paulo, Minas Gerais, Paraná, Rio Grande do Sul, Rio de Janeiro, Bahia and Santa Catarina are the states most affected by the pandemic. All surpass the 1 million contaminated mark.

Vaccination campaign against Covid-19

The state of São Paulo is carrying out a campaign to vaccinate against Covid-19. Called “V Day”, it aims to complete the vaccine schedule for the backward population and ensure protection against the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

For the mobilization, more than five thousand vaccination points remain open from 7 am to 7 pm for the application of these doses exclusively on Saturday. The initiative has the participation of 645 municipalities in São Paulo.

Brazilians vaccinated in Argentina

Argentina allowed the entry of travelers from Brazil and other neighboring countries through the air border. Some protocols are required to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in the country.

The authorization is for residents and nationals of countries bordering Argentina or who have been in those countries in the last 14 days. The complete coronavirus vaccination schedule is required.