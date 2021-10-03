Brazil registers 468 new deaths by covid-19 in 24 hours, according to ministry – 10/02/2021

The Ministry of Health reported today that Brazil reported 468 new deaths caused by covid-19 in the last 24 hours. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the disease has caused 597,723 deaths across the country.

According to data released by the ministry, there were 13,466 confirmed cases of covid-19 between yesterday and today in Brazil, making the total infected reach 21,459,117 since March 2020;

According to the federal government, there have been 20,436,127 recovered cases of the disease to date, with another 425,267 being followed up.

Fiocruz says that a vaccine passport is strategic; Bolsonaro attacks measure

While Fiocruz said it considered the vaccine passport to be a strategic measure, President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) went in the opposite direction to that of specialists and started attacking the issuance of the document that proves immunization against covid-19.

The vaccine passport is already required in public spaces in at least 249 Brazilian municipalities, according to a survey carried out by the CNM (National Confederation of Municipalities) between September 20 and 23, with responses from 2,461 cities. It began to be issued (nationally) digitally on August 31 by Connect SUS, the official application of the Ministry of Health.

During an event held in Maringá (PR), this Friday afternoon (1), Bolsonaro criticized the measure again and stated that, if it depends on the federal government, we will not have a passport.

Vehicles unite for information

In response to the Jair Bolsonaro government’s decision to restrict access to data on the covid-19 pandemic, the media UOL, O Estado de S. Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo, O Globo, g1 and Extra formed a consortium to work collaboratively to seek the necessary information directly from the state health secretariats of the 27 units of the Federation.

The federal government, through the Ministry of Health, should be the natural source of these numbers, but the attitudes of authorities and the president himself during the pandemic cast doubt on the availability of the data and its accuracy.