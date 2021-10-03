Brazil takes Kazakhstan for 3rd place in the Futsal World Cup; know where to watch | futsal world cup

Four days after the frustrating defeat to Argentina in the semifinals of the Futsal World Cup, Brazil bids farewell to the competition this Sunday, at 12pm (GMT). As in the duel on Wednesday, it is in the city of Kaunas that the Brazilian team faces Kazakhstan. The third-place match of the World Cup in Lithuania will be broadcast live on Globo, SporTV and real-time on GE.

1 of 4 Brazil lost the semifinal to Argentina last Wednesday — Photo: Alex Caparros/FIFA Brazil lost the semifinal to Argentina last Wednesday — Photo: Alex Caparros/FIFA

Soon after, at 2 pm, Argentina and Portugal will play the grand final at the same gym. The decision will be broadcast on SportTV and will be monitored in real time on ge. Hermanos are looking for the bi-championship, while the Portuguese are playing to win their first world title.

– I think Brazil is enjoying futsal again, we haven’t seen that from the Brazilian people for a long time and that’s good for us. Unfortunately we couldn’t put Brazil in the final, which was our goal, to be champion. It was the hardest defeat of my career. So, there are no words to explain it, but to see the Brazilian people supporting futsal is very good – said pivot Ferrão.

Biggest futsal world champion with seven titles – five by FIFA and two by Fifusa -, Brazil will play the dispute for third place for the second time in history. In 2004, after losing to Spain in the semifinal, the green-yellow team faced Argentina for bronze and won 7-4.

2 of 4 Leandro Lino disputes the ball with Argentinian Vaporaki — Photo: Alex Caparros/FIFA Leandro Lino disputes the ball with the Argentine Vaporaki — Photo: Alex Caparros/FIFA

For captain Rodrigo, who should make his last match at the World Cups, the tendency is for Brazilian futsal to evolve in the coming years due to the change in the management of the selection.

– The Brazilian team is going through a new process, now, with the CBF, it will be even better. I’m sure of that. I am very happy for everything we are living now. My dream was to raise the cup. The team had a great World Cup. Marquinhos with only 50 days managed to place Brazil among the four. The process is not easy to be world champion, it is not going to be in 50 days – he highlighted.

On the Kazakhstan side, the team is looking for its best position in the FIFA World Cup. For this, the Kazakh coach, the Brazilian Paulo “Kaká” Figueroa has the trio Léo Higuita, Taynan and Douglas, all born in Brazil.

3 of 4 Portugal beat Kazakhstan in the second semi-final — Photo: Alex Caparros/FIFA Portugal beat Kazakhstan in the second semi-final — Photo: Alex Caparros/FIFA

Argentina and Portugal make the final

In the base game, Argentina and Portugal make the decision of the title. Champions in 2016, in Colombia, the Argentines reach the final with the status of favorites, not only for the squad but also for their campaign at the World Cup in Lithuania.

Led by former national team player Matias Lucuix, aged just 35, the hermanos are betting on the good times of players Cuzzolino, Borruto, Stazzone and Brandi and goalkeeper Nicolas Sarmiento, one of the main figures in the victory over Brazil.

4 out of 4 Argentina seeks two-time world championship — Photo: Angel Martinez/FIFA Argentina seeks two-time world championship — Photo: Angel Martinez/FIFA