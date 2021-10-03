Brazil vs Uruguay: 100% vaccinated fans until September 29 will not need to show tests for Covid-19 | soccer

The Government of Amazonas published, through the Amazonas High Performance Foundation (Faar), Ordinance No. 138 /2021, which establishes the criteria for access to the Arena da Amazônia for the game between Brazil and Uruguay, on October 14, 2021 , valid for the 12th round of the World Cup Qualifiers.

With a maximum occupancy of 14 thousand people, 35% of the stadium’s occupancy, and “only” eight thousand will be offered for sale, only fans who have completed the Covid-19 vaccination program with two doses or a single dose can enter the stadium .

Those who purchase tickets and present proof of a second dose of vaccine within a period of less than 15 days before the game date must answer a health screening questionnaire and perform a rapid antigen test or RT-PCR 48 hours before the game.

In other words: the novelty is that anyone who has taken the second dose – or single dose – until September 29 will not need the rapid antigen test or RT-PCR 48 hours before the game.

There will also be a temperature measurement and the public will not be allowed to enter with food and beverages in general. The sale of products during the classic will be restricted to industrialized and factory-packed products.

The use of a face mask will be mandatory on the stadium’s premises, throughout the entire period of stay, in addition to maintaining social distance in all sectors of the Arena, including seats and common areas.

Brazil is the leader in the South American Qualifiers, with 100% success. The team from Canary Island won its eight games played and has 24 points. Uruguay is in third position in the group, with 15 points, four wins, three draws and two defeats.

Before Uruguay, Brazil will face Venezuela, on the 7th, and Colombia, on the 10th, both away from home. The last time the Brazilian team played in Manaus was in 2016, also for the Qualifiers, but for the World Cup in Russia. They defeated Colombia 2-1, in Tite’s debut on Brazilian soil, with goals from Miranda and Neymar.

In case of non-compliance with the safety rules established in ordinance 138/2021, including and not limited to crowding of any kind, volunteers and safety, health and organization teams of the match, may guide the removal of the person who does not comply with the rules current sanitary conditions.