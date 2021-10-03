Brazilian Biopharmaceutical Announces Agreement That May Bring Another Vaccine to the Country

Sarah Paes * Mail Special

posted on 10/02/2021 7:37 PM



(credit: Illustrative image – Pixabay)

Aiming to expand the availability of immunizing agents against covid-19 in Brazil, the Brazilian biopharmaceutical Biomm, with its headquarters and factory in Nova Lima (MG), announced this Friday (1) the completion of an agreement with the Chinese company CanSino Biologics INC to provide a single-dose vaccine for the country, Convidecia. In a statement, the company informed that it must submit the request for emergency use of the immunizing agent to the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) and then, if approved, start the import process.

The forecast is that biopharmaceuticals also manufacture the vaccine in Brazil. “The agreement announced today foresees the possibility of Biomm producing Convidecia in its biopharmaceutical plant in Nova Lima (MG), which received investments of US$ 90 million, and is in the process of validation. The agreement also provides for the purpose of marketing and producing the entire portfolio of CanSino Biologics INC vaccines. Once the validation is completed, it will be ready for inspection and approval by Anvisa”, informed the announcement to the market.

The vaccine invited

Developed from the so-called “type 5 adenovirus” that causes symptoms similar to those of the common cold, Convidecia can be stored in a common refrigerator (between 2 and 8 degrees Celsius) and can be administered to people from 18 years of age. Also according to the note, studies conducted by the Chinese company CanSino Biologics INC indicated that “the immunizing agent has an overall effectiveness of 68.83% in preventing all cases after 14 days of application. For severe cases of Covid-19, the vaccine’s efficacy is 95.47% in the same period”.

The vaccine, which also has the potential to be used as a booster, has been recognized and approved in several countries, including Mexico, Pakistan, Hungary, Chile, Ecuador, Argentina, Malaysia, Indonesia and Kyrgyzstan.