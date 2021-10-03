Brazilian team makes Império become ‘novela das 10’ and go head-to-head with A Fazenda · TV News

Globo will make an important change in programming on Thursday (7). Because of a game played by the Brazilian team in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, the telenovela Império will start much later than usual and will go head-to-head with the reality A Fazenda 13 , from Record.

Brazil will face Venezuela in Caracas, and the confrontation will start at 8:30 pm – traditional time for Jornal Nacional. On the day of the match, the TV news by William Bonner and Renata Vasconcellos will go on air at 19:45.

With narration by Galvão Bueno, Brazil x Venezuela will go on air at 20:25 and will be shown until 22:30, with a short five-minute post-game to reflect goals and moves from this pre-World Cup phase.

The plot by Commander José Alfredo (Alexandre Nero) will only begin at 10:30 pm, the track on which Globo normally airs its line of shows. Under Pressure, the attraction on Thursdays will start at 11:15 pm, half an hour later than normal. Secret Truths will become a midnight soap opera.

With the change, Império will face one of the most important days for the audience of A Fazenda 13. On Thursdays, the rural reality show led by Adriane Galisteu eliminates its participant of the week.

By competing with the largest audience of Brazilian TV, the tendency is for the numbers to be lower than normal. The current season has not started well and has lost almost 20% of the audience compared to 2020.

The duel in Caracas will be the first in a series of three matches for the national team. In this sequence, Tite’s team must confirm its going to the World Cup. In addition to Venezuela x Brazil, Globo shows Colombia x Brazil on Sunday (10) at 6 pm, and Brazil x Uruguay on another Thursday, October 14, at 9:30 pm.