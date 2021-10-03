Bruna Marquezine plays at night in Paris

Bruna Marquezine continues in Paris, France, to enjoy Fashion Week in the City of Light. On Saturday night, October 2, the actress took the opportunity to enjoy dinner with Ronaldo Fenômeno’s fiancée, Celina Locks, and businesswoman Camila Coelho . The cats had dinner at a restaurant overlooking the Eiffel Tower.

In addition to Marquezine, names such as Taís Araújo, Isis Valverde, Sasha Meneghel, Jojo Todynho, Cauã Reymond and Juliana Paes are also in Paris.

DOES MARQUEZINE AVOID MEETING NEYMAR?

Paris Fashion Week is packed with Brazilians, but not all Brazilians meet for a quick chat backstage. This is the case of Neymar and Bruna Marquezine, who left the legion of Brumar fans devastated to see that, at least so far, there hasn’t been a meeting between them.

According to the Extra newspaper, Bruna has done everything to avoid meeting the player at the fashion event.

BRUNA’S PARENTS PAY MICO IN PARIS

Last Wednesday, September 22, the actress cried with laughter at her parents’ gaffe in the City of Light. The artist was taking pictures of Neide and Telmo in front of the Eiffel Tower.

At one point, Bruna asked them to look up, referring to the top of the tower. However, they didn’t get the message and looked up to the sky, which made for a very funny picture.

“Oh, I’m crying with laughter. Thanks, Mom,” she said in one of the videos posted on her Instagram Stories. In addition, Marquezine made a point of showing the reason for his laughs to his father, who also burst out laughing.

MAIN NEWS:

Farm: Mc Gui and Rico Melquiades wash dirty clothes

Committed! Luan Santana reveals dating and displays ring

Rico argues once again in A Fazenda: ‘Everything is disrespectful’

Lucas Penteado’s bride answers haters: ‘What’s your problem?’