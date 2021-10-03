Brusque beats Guarani with goals from Edu in the 28th round of Serie B

In an excellent second half, Brusque beat Guarani by 2-0 this Saturday, 2nd afternoon, at the Augusto Bauer stadium, for the 28th round of the B Series of the Brazilian Championship. Edu scored both goals, all in the second half, and reaches 15 in the championship. The quadricolor reaches 32 points.

Before the kick-off, the Brusque players knelt and stretched their fists in the air. It was an anti-racist gesture after what happened in the victory over Brazil, in Pelotas, on Wednesday, 29, when a supporter of the host team committed a racist act against defender Sandro, as reported by players to the referee and the delegate of the match.

few chances

The first half was busy, with chances for both teams, who wanted to propose a game. There was a lack of quality in the last pass so that there were clearer chances, and the midfield was truncated. When attacks arrived at the entrances to the areas, definition was difficult. At the half-time whistle, the fans of the quadricolor did not spare applause for the players, who had a very safe performance.

Guarani had the first opportunity, after six minutes. Eliel received it in the penalty area, cut inside and kicked hard. Ruan Carneiro flew into his high left corner to make a spectacular corner save.

Marreco’s answer came at nine. Thiago Alagoano took advantage of a left-footed shot at the entrance to the area. The ball went over the goal, in a scare move for goalkeeper Rafael Martins.

The score was almost opened at 37, in a good move by Brusque. Zé Mateus arrived in the area and crossed, but very closed. The ball almost went in. Hit the crossbar before leaving. Rafael Martins stretched out to try to defend.

Second stage

As in the first half, the first chance was for Guarani. In the free kick, Júlio César sent a bomb and Ruan Carneiro defended well, almost with a volleyball “headline”.

But Brusque began to prevail in the match, putting pressure on Guarani. At four, Thiago Alagoano almost scored an Olympic goal, but Rafael Martins was alert and saved. At eight, the quadricolor had great play. In a play worked out from the left, Thiago Alagoano made the pass, Jhon Cley made the light screen and Zé Mateus dominated. He fixed it, hit it, and the ball went to the side, very close to the goal.

Brusque’s goal

On minute 17, Toty invaded the penalty area, almost went out with the ball and everything by the end line, but was knocked down by Carlão. Edu went to collect, sent him low, in the corner. Rafael Martins was in it, but the kick was accurate.

unstoppable emperor

Brusque followed on top of Guarani, being completely dominant in the second half. The defense was well placed, with Ianson and Marcelo warding off dangerous crosses. The Guarani sought the attack and left many spaces for counterattacks.

In one of them, at 28, Zé Mateus served Edu, who hit crossed and Rafael Martins defended well. Then, at 29, the Emperor received it again in the area. He cut inside, kicked and the defense blocked. It was a corner.

After the charge, Rodolfo Potiguar amended a kick in the overhang, which he deflected in the defense. Rafael Martins left the goal, Edu completed pro goal at the entrance of the small area with great coolness. The VAR is still reviewing the bid with doubt of offside, but everything was fine. It was the Emperor’s 15th goal in Serie B.

final minutes

Guarani still tried to change the score in the final minutes. Ruan Carneiro defended a kick by Régis at 43 and, at 45, made an incredible save, at close range, in Lucão do Break’s submission after a cross from the right. In the remainder, the defense managed to stop and move away.

The fans, who were already singing “Bruscão, eô” with all their might, went wild with the final whistle, cheering the players and coach Waguinho Dias.

next game

Brusque faces CSA at the Rei Pelé stadium, in Maceió, at 9 pm this Saturday, 9, for the 29th round.

Brusque 2×0 Guarani

Brazilian Championship – Series B

28th round

Saturday, October 2, 2021

Augusto Bauer Stadium

Public: 373

Income: BRL 9,920



Brusque: Ruan Carneiro; toty (Edilson 23′-2ºt), Ianson, Everton German (Claudiinho 42′-2ºt), Marcelo; Zé Mateus, Rodolfo Potiguar; Diego Mathias (Tony 42′-2nd), Jhon Cley (Hugo Borges 23′-2ºt); Thiago Alagoano (Evandro 46′-2ºt) and Edu.

Technician: Waguinho Dias

Guarani: Rafael Martins; Ludke, Carlão, Ronaldo Alves (Luiz Gustavo 16′-2ºt), Eliel (Diogo Mateus 33′-2ºt); Bruno Silva, Rodrigo Andrade; Andrigo (All 12′-2ºt), Regis, Julius Caesar (Maxwell 33′-2ºt); Bruno Savio (Lucão do Break 33′-2ºt).

Technician: Daniel Paulista

Arbitration trio (DF): Rodrigo Batista Raposo, assisted by Lehi Sousa Silva and Lucas Costa Modesto

Video referee: Eduardo Tomaz de Aquino Valadão (GO)

Goals: Edu (19′-2nd and 30′-2nd)

Yellow cards: Rodrigo Andrade and Ronaldo Alves

Statistics

Ball possession: 42% x 58%

Finishes: 15×12

Shots on goal: 4×5

Corners: 5×6

Impediments: 3×1

Absences: 12×19

Yellow cards: 0×2

Source: SofaScore

