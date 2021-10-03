Caio Ribeiro hid cancer from his children and remembers crying with Tiago Leifert | Soccer

Instagram Caio Ribeiro

Caio Ribeiro lives a moment of expectation. After undergoing the last chemotherapy on September 21, he is waiting for the results of new tests to find out if he is cured of cancer. The 46-year-old sports commentator has spent the last few months being treated for Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Since receiving the diagnosis (“A knock in the pit of the stomach”, he describes), Caio has lived moments of anguish, but also of great hope, touched by so many messages of support.

“The first thing you think about is the children, who don’t want to die, because they have a lot to live with. At first I only told my father and my wife, Renata. She cried. My father is a doctor, he handles better with that was strong. I only told my mother later, I knew she would be more emotional. She ran away, she didn’t want to cry in front of me,” he said in a statement to ” Veja”.

(See 18 photos from Globo’s commentator below)

Caio Ribeiro tells that, when his hair began to fall out, he started using makeup to hide his flaws. It was then time to open up his illness to the public, through a video that, according to him, was made in the “as calm and transparent as possible”. He just didn’t have the courage to tell the truth to his children, João, aged 10, and Valentina, aged 6:

“I told my son that I was taking medicine, that the consequence was hair loss and that I would shave my head. He just asked if I would have the courage. I did the same thing with my daughter, but she freaked out, I wanted to shave at the time. My son and I are very close, we played soccer, soccer, every day. My wife assumed this a little, she’s a super partner, she’s holding a scolding.”

During the treatment, Caio reports that “he had to deal with the malaise, loss of sleep and pain”, but that he gained even more strength with so many messages of affection and support he received. “Many said they started taking preventive tests. There were more than 20,000 messages, 990 on WhatsApp alone. I received support from teams, federations, players. Tiago Leifert, who is a brother, said: ‘Dude, you found out at the beginning, everything will be fine.” Some were speechless. Others called and started crying. It’s funny, because I end up having to reassure them,” recalls the former player, who takes stock of this journey, citing that “the worst has passed”:

“The disease makes people reflect, helps to realize the importance of balancing family, friends and profession. Maybe I’ve become more Catholic, I started praying more. When it’s all over, I want to go to Aparecida. I didn’t make any promises, but thanks are never enough. The worst is over. From all this, Caio is stronger and more grateful. I’ve always been an optimistic guy and I’m being optimistic. I believe I’ll be fine.”