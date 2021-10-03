Caio Ribeiro says he tried to ‘make up’ hair loss and talks about the current stage of cancer: ‘The worst is over’

Former football player and sports commentator Caio Ribeiro told the magazine Veja in an interview that tried to make up her hair loss to not let the lymphoma show to friends, family and the Globo audience, where he works, in order not to worry people.

– I was very concerned about my children. I asked the doctor if anyone would notice if I didn’t tell. I don’t like to give bad news, I’m about sending positive messages. Besides my family, only my partners knew, because they were by my side when I received the information – he said.

– That was until my hair began to fall out and I had to start putting on makeup to hide the flaws. Then I thought it was time to inform Globo. They were $1 million, they left it open whether or not I wanted to make a statement. I decided to make a video as smooth and transparent as possible – he said.

Caio completed saying that he believes the worst is over. He is in the final stages of chemotherapy and awaiting test results for his prognosis.

– I never imagined receiving so much affection, so many messages, so many people putting me in their prayers (…) The disease makes people reflect, it helps to realize the importance of balancing family, friends and profession. The worst has gone. From this all comes out a stronger and more grateful Caio. I’ve always been an optimistic guy and I’m being optimistic. I believe I’ll be fine – finished.