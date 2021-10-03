Caixa offers loans of up to R$1,000 via cell phone; understand how it works

Earlier this week, Caixa Econômica Federal announced the opening of a program of microcredit in the Caixa Tem application. The amounts granted vary between R$300 and R$1 thousand, and may be paid in up to 24 installments.

Loans can be contracted by approximately 100 million customers, as individuals or companies (for those who intend to invest in their own business), with rate monthly interest rate of 3.99%.

According to the Central Bank, personal credit has an average monthly interest rate of 5.03%, which results in 80.2% per year. Thus, it is clear that the monthly interest of 3.99% of Caixa Tem’s microcredit is below the market average.

How to apply for a loan at Caixa Tem?

Customers who want to apply for microcredit can do so by cell phone. This functionality is released in the Caixa Tem application. The credit request will be subject to approval and the name cannot be negative at Serasa and SPC.

However, to access the loan, the application user needs to make a registration update, which will be organized in a staggered way according to the client’s birthday month. See the calendar below:

Born in January and February: 27/9;

Born in March and April: 10/18;

Born in May and June: 11/8;

Born in July and August: 11/29;

Born in September and October: 12/13;

Born in November and December: 12/27.

Loan Types

The box is with two options microcredit, which are subject to credit risk analysis (with a term of up to 10 days). In addition, the loan analysis will consider the financial history, user record and credit rating.

The options are as follows: