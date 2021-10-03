Caixa pays emergency aid to December born today

Informal workers born in December receive today (3) the sixth installment of the new round of emergency aid. The benefit has installments from R$150 to R$375, depending on the family.

Payment will also be made to those enrolled in the Federal Government’s Single Registry of Social Programs (CadÚnico) born in the same month. The money is deposited in digital savings accounts and can be used through the Caixa Tem application. Only two to three weeks after the deposit, the money can be withdrawn in cash or transferred to a checking account.

With the deposit for those born in December, Caixa Econômica Federal completes the payment of the sixth installment today. The withdrawal stage will start tomorrow (4), for workers born in January, and will last until the 19th, depending on the month of birth of the beneficiary.

The dates for the extension of the benefit were announced in August. In all, 45.6 million Brazilians are benefiting from the new round of emergency aid. Support is only paid to those who received the benefit in December 2020. Other requirements must also be met to qualify for the new round (see Q&A guide in the last paragraph).



Schedule for payment of the sixth installment of emergency aid – Cash/Disclosure

For Bolsa Família beneficiaries, payment occurs differently. Applicants can directly withdraw money in the last ten business days of each month, based on the final digit of the NIS.

The payment of the sixth installment to those enrolled in Bolsa Família began on the 17th and ended on the 30th of September. Emergency aid is only deposited when the amount is greater than the benefit of the social program.

In all cases, the aid is being paid only to those who received the benefit in December 2020. It is also necessary to fulfill other requirements to qualify for the new round.

The program would end in July, but was extended until October, with the same amounts for the installments.

THE Brazil Agency has developed a question-and-answer guide on emergency assistance. Among the doubts that the beneficiary can answer are the criteria to receive the benefit, the regularization of the CPF and the tie-breaking criteria within the same family to access the aid.