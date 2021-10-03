Camaquã has ten new confirmed cases of Covid-19

This Friday, October 1st, Camaquã had ten new confirmed cases of Covid-19. So far, there have been 7,815 confirmed cases and 7,624 patients have already been recovered.

With confirmed cases, the city has 40 people with active disease.

There are currently 54 patients with symptoms of the disease being monitored.

The number of active cases increased in September, jumping from just 5 to 53, and now showing a slight reduction to 40.

Regarding hospitalized patients, the city has 6 beds in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Hospital Nossa Senhora Aparecida and two in clinical beds.

So far, there have been 151 deaths related to the disease.

Vaccination in Camaquã

This Sunday, October 3rd, the city of Camaquã will have a new campaign for vaccination against Covid-19. The Municipal Health Department (SMS) will be repeating the action carried out in August at Zeca Netto square

This time, the action will have extended hours between 12:00 and 17:00, serving the entire public over 12 years of age.

In this second action, the Health Department raises the non-perishable food collection campaign.

The City Hall asked that each person who is going to be vaccinated donate 1 kilo of food or more.

In addition to the vaccine for the population over 12 years of age, the Department of Health will be vaccinating the second dose only from Pfizer and CoronaVac.

The Fiocruz/AstraZeneca vaccine is not available at this time.

People aged 70 or over will also be awarded the third dose, provided they have had the second dose in March at the latest.

This Saturday, the service at the Viégas Immunization Center will be normal, serving the population from 8:30 am to 12:30 pm, following the same age and vaccination schedule.