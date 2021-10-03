Can we be supercentennials and set records for longevity? Or is there a limit?

As far as we know, the longest-lived human being who has ever lived on planet Earth was the Frenchwoman Jeanne Calment, who completed 122 years and 164 days of life in 1997. After 24 years, no one has broken the French record, but that hasn’t it means that it is the limit of the human species. According to a study developed by researchers in Sweden and Canada, humans could technically live to be 130 years old.

Published in the scientific journal Royal Society Open Science, the study reached this value after analyzing data from supercentennials — those people who were over 110 years old — Italian and French and some predictive calculations.

Humans can reach 130 years, according to study (Image: Reproduction/Mint_Images/Envato Elements)

Understand the challenges for the human species to reach 130 years

According to the authors, the risk of a supercentennial dying remains constant after reaching the threshold of 110 years. At that point, the probability of death is 50% each year. “After 110 years, one can think of living another year as being almost like flipping a coin,” illustrates Anthony Davison, lead author of the study and professor of statistics at the École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL) in Switzerland.

“If it comes up heads, you’ll live to your next birthday. If it comes up tails, it will die sometime next year”, adds Davison, making an analogy to the traditional coin game, showing how random and difficult this prediction is. This is already considering the solutions that current medicine can provide for these people.

Thus, the chance of someone who turned 110 years old to live to 130 is “about 1 in a million”. As challenging as that sounds, Davison believes a person could reach 130 for the first time this century.

Unfortunately, this seems to be the life limit for the human species. The researcher even states: “In the absence of major medical and social advances, ages much higher than that will hardly be observed.”

To access the full study on the maximum age humans should be able to live, click here.

Source: Futurism